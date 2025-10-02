The Ugliest Jackets Melania Trump Has Worn During Donald's Second Term
The fashion choices of first ladies are often scrutinized for potential hidden messages, and Melania Trump's outfits are no exception. Her stylist Hervé Pierre previously shut down claims that Donald Trump's wife uses her looks to subtly hint at what she really feels or wants to say without having to issue a formal statement. However, while one might be a coincidence, having more than three outfits that seemingly meant more than people realize suggested that the FLOTUS isn't completely above choosing clothing items and accessories that send a message.
For example, in 2016, Melania donned one of her most inappropriate outfits ever, a pussy-bow blouse, during her first appearance after Donald's controversial "Access Hollywood" comments leaked. She also appeared to pay tribute to fashion icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis during her husband's first presidential inauguration in 2017. However, since her and her husband's return to the White House in January 2025, we've barely needed to analyze what exactly Melania's ensembles mean as her outfits all seem to scream the same message: she's even less enthusiastic about playing the role of first lady this time around.
Melania has racked up quite a few fashion fails since Donald's second presidential inauguration, including several outfits that were more ill-fitting than those of her husband. We also haven't been blind to the fact that many of her jackets have been unimpressive, with her choices seemingly ranging from unsuitable to tacky.
Melania's attempt at diplomatic dressing looked like terrible cosplay
Melania Trump fulfilled her diplomatic dressing duties for her and Donald Trump's state visit to the U.K. in September 2025 when she rocked perhaps the most British clothing item of all: a Burberry trench coat. However, there were better options than this khaki floor-length coat, which made her look like she was on the run or off to solve mysteries, rather than rubbing elbows with politicians and royals.
Melania's leather suit jacket wasn't exactly royal-worthy
There's a right place and time for a full leather outfit, and we don't think a meeting with British royalty is among them. However, Melania Trump proved that MAGA women just can't quit tacky faux leather when she donned this caramel brown jacket and matching pencil skirt for a Windsor Castle tour with Queen Camilla during her and Donald Trump's 2025 U.K. state visit. Melania might have been aiming for a classic silhouette with a modern edge, but unfortunately, she missed the target by a mile and landed in tacky territory.
Melania took fashion cues from Donald with this gray jacket
Melania Trump took a page out of her husband Donald Trump's book for a meeting in the East Room of the White House in September 2025 by wearing a baggy gray pinstripe suit jacket with massive shoulder pads. From the front, the too-wide padding caused noticeable shoulder divots, while photos taken of Melania's side showed the undesirable bulges it created whenever she raised her arm (pictured above). These effects destroyed any possibility of Melania pulling off the casual chic vibe she might have been going for with the look.
Melania's gray suit jacket might have been an homage to Britain's Victorian era fashion
Eyes were on this Melania Trump outfit during her and Donald Trump's 2025 U.K. state visit, mainly due to her wide-brimmed purple hat, which hid her eyes and most of her face from cameras. However, her structured dark gray Dior suit jacket also deserved attention. It was not only too long and formed unflattering creases each time she moved, but, due to its old-fashioned and austere design, it also very much gave Victorian era governess, especially when she posed next to young children.
Melania's leopard-print jacket was pricey but tasteless
Melania Trump donned not only one of her most expensive looks ever, but also one of her most tasteless, when she attended the International Women of Courage Awards ceremony in April 2025. The first lady's $11,000 belted leopard-print calfskin jacket gave major Sarah Huckabee Sanders vibes, from the garish print to the unflattering silhouette. In addition, while Melania did put the spotlight on a Venezuela-born American designer, her choice to wear this print and fabric to an event that had environmental advocates among its honorees was considered by some as tone-deaf.
Melania's ivory blazer turned into a sci-fi costume
Melania Trump looked phenomenal during the Senate Spouses Luncheon at the National Gallery of Art in May 2025, rocking an ivory jacket, a matching pencil skirt, a brown silk blouse, and a pair of white-and-brown cow-print pumps. However, what could have been an impeccably elegant look was ruined by one not-so-small detail: the huge shoulder pads. As seen in photos shared on X (formerly Twitter), the extra-thick and extra-long padding protruded from her shoulders to the point that her blazer looked like a luxury designer's take on old-school "Star Trek" costumes.
Melania seems to prefer her blazers ill-fitting in her second tenure as first lady
Melania Trump has stepped out in several ill-fitting suit jackets since January 2025, and this trend doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. She wore a frumpy-looking white blazer right before Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration, which she followed up months later with this double-breasted gray one (pictured above) for a White House ceremony related to her long-running Be Best campaign. While the structured look showcased her stunning figure, the jacket extended past her hips, looking awkwardly long paired with the matching knee-length skirt.
Melania's style theme for Donald's speech was 'as drab as possible'
Melania Trump has made limited public appearances during Donald Trump's second term, but she made sure to support him during his address to a joint session of Congress in March 2025. However, for his speech about the "Renewal of the American Dream," she chose to wear a drab skirt suit from Dior, a French luxury house. The secretary-style gray blazer came with a twist in the form of the scarf-like lapels and a black belt that cinched the waist, but the result was boring and frumpy.
Melania's look for a Texas trip was an ugly reminder of a controversial outfit
Melania Trump accompanied Donald Trump to visit victims of flash flooding in Texas in July 2025. Unlike the president, who went for a formal look, she tried to appear relatable by donning a khaki-colored field jacket that looked like it had been thrifted from Goodwill. Coupled with the army green T-shirt and pants, the outfit seemed like a follow-up to the controversial "I really don't care, do u?" jacket Melania wore to visit a migrant child detention center in the same state seven years ago.