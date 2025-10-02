The Ugliest Jackets Melania Trump Has Worn During Donald's Second Term

The fashion choices of first ladies are often scrutinized for potential hidden messages, and Melania Trump's outfits are no exception. Her stylist Hervé Pierre previously shut down claims that Donald Trump's wife uses her looks to subtly hint at what she really feels or wants to say without having to issue a formal statement. However, while one might be a coincidence, having more than three outfits that seemingly meant more than people realize suggested that the FLOTUS isn't completely above choosing clothing items and accessories that send a message.

For example, in 2016, Melania donned one of her most inappropriate outfits ever, a pussy-bow blouse, during her first appearance after Donald's controversial "Access Hollywood" comments leaked. She also appeared to pay tribute to fashion icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis during her husband's first presidential inauguration in 2017. However, since her and her husband's return to the White House in January 2025, we've barely needed to analyze what exactly Melania's ensembles mean as her outfits all seem to scream the same message: she's even less enthusiastic about playing the role of first lady this time around.

Melania has racked up quite a few fashion fails since Donald's second presidential inauguration, including several outfits that were more ill-fitting than those of her husband. We also haven't been blind to the fact that many of her jackets have been unimpressive, with her choices seemingly ranging from unsuitable to tacky.