Tragic Details About Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove has opened up about navigating the harsh environment of child acting. In an interview with Today, the star of "The Wrong Paris" described how the spotlight added another layer of complication to adolescence. "It's already a challenge of growing up, finding your voice and figuring out where you fit in and how to do that — I would say just growing up in the entertainment business, and also going through that at the same time, it's even more pressure," said Cosgrove. She was, however, grateful that she could pursue acting on her own terms and was never forced by her parents. That wasn't the situation for all her "iCarly" co-stars.

Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam Puckett on the hit Nickelodeon sitcom, detailed the abuse from her mother during her child acting days in her 2022 memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died." She also discussed the predatory behavior she was subjected to on set from a figure she dubbed "The Creator," who is widely speculated to be the "iCarly" creator, Dan Schneider. McCurdy's time working with Schneider is not unlike some of the other stories that came out about the Nickelodeon tycoon in the bombshell documentary, "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV." Cosgrove has never directly addressed the allegations against her former boss; nonetheless, old clips of the "iCarly" set have catalyzed speculation that she was uncomfortable with the environment Schneider created.

Without going into detail about her own struggles as a child star, Cosgrove responded to the tragic confessions in McCurdy's book, offering sympathy and regret for not discussing it in their teens. "When you're young, you're so in your own head," she told The New York Times. "You can't imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles."