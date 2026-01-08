Marisa Tomei's Best Makeup-Free Looks Had Fans Looking Twice

When Brooklyn native Marisa Tomei delivered Mona Lisa Vito's compelling expert testimony on tire treads in the 1992 comedy "My Cousin Vinny," she sported flashy makeup befitting Vito's feisty flamboyance. Teaching everyone in the courtroom a valuable lesson about not judging a book by its cover, she dropped some in-depth automotive knowledge while wearing dark eyeliner and a face full of mattifying pale powder. Vito was also known to rock a vibrant red lip shade worthy of a Corvette (which could nevah be confused with the Buick Skylark). But Tomei's preferred beauty look is a lot more toned down, and she likes to skip makeup altogether from time to time.

While chatting with Vogue in 2014, Tomei shared her opinion of the makeup she wore for her Oscar-winning role. "That was before I knew anything and a lot of makeup got slapped on my face. That's probably why people think I look so young now — because I looked so old then!" she quipped. She added that she subscribes to the "less is more" philosophy. She told New Beauty that her attitude toward makeup extends to her daily prep for the characters she portrays. "I don't like being in that chair for more than an hour, soup to nuts. I like to just get into work mode and get going," she explained in the 2024 interview.

One potential benefit of limiting her time in the hair and makeup trailer is a shorter day on set, and her face might also thank her for keeping the products applied on it to a minimum. "I have very sensitive skin," Tomei revealed, adding that she keeps her skincare "simple" because of this. Her makeup-free photos provide all the evidence we need to reach the verdict that what she's doing is working for her.