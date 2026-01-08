Zahara Jolie-Pitt's Gorgeous Hair Transformation Through The Years
Angelina Jolie is a beloved movie star, filmmaker, and philanthropist, but her most important role takes place off-screen. The Hollywood legend is a mother to six children: three biological and three adopted, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. In 2005, Jolie adopted her eldest daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, from an orphanage in Ethiopia. Zahara's early life was plagued by tragedy, but that all changed when she arrived in the United States. Today, Zahara lives an incredibly lavish life, full of wealth, privilege, and opportunity. Angelina has worked tirelessly to protect her children's privacy; Thus, there's a lot you probably don't know about Zahara Jolie-Pitt. However, one thing is for sure: She has grown up to be an incredibly accomplished — not to mention stylish — young woman.
In a 2020 interview for Time 100 Talks, Jolie showered praise upon her daughter. "[I] have learned so much from her," the actor gushed. "She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman." Throughout the years, the superstar has shown unwavering support for Zahara, all while giving her plenty of room to grow and express her individuality. Zahara has spent ample time experimenting with her personal style, especially when it comes to her hair. Over time, Zahara's tresses have taken on a plethora of different lengths, textures, and colors. In honor of her ever-changing style, let's explore some of Zahara's most iconic hair moments.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt sported pigtails as a toddler
As the daughter of esteemed actor Jon Voight, Angelina Jolie's stunning transformation has long been documented in the media. In the mid-90s, Angelina's acting career took off and she inevitably became a tabloid sensation. The media scrutiny intensified in 2002 when she adopted her first child, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, from Cambodia. When Zahara joined the family in 2005, the tabloids clamped down even harder. Speaking with radio host Larry King in 2010 (via ABC7), Angelina described how she dealt with the constant barrage of paparazzi. "We just have to kind of smile and say, 'don't worry, it's not scary, they'd just like to take pictures.' As a parent, the only thing you can do is to try to make sure that they don't feel it's a threat."
In August 2007, the Jolie-Pitt family was photographed during an outing in Central Park. At the time, Zahara was a tiny tot in the arms of her father, Brad Pitt. She gazed curiously at the sea of paparazzi cameras while clutching a stuffed animal. Zahara's hair wasn't very long at the time, but she had just enough length to rock a pair of small, poufy pigtails. Her hair was adorably messy, presumably the result of being a rowdy toddler and spending a fun-filled day with her family. Despite her celebrity status, Zahara's pigtail moment was incredibly relatable. Like many toddler parents, Angelina and Brad had chosen a cute, low-maintenance hairstyle that would keep Zahara's hair out of her face throughout the day.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt rocked long layers in 2016
Despite being famously low-key, Zahara Jolie-Pitt isn't a total enigma. Throughout the years, Zahara and her siblings have made several appearances alongside their parents at movie premiers and other red carpet events. In 2016, Angelina Jolie sat down with Vanity Fair and shared some rare insights into her kids' lives. While speaking about her adoptive daughter, the actor revealed, "Zahara's got an extraordinary voice and is just so eloquent and well-spoken."
In 2015, Zahara stepped out of the shadows to attend Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards with her mother and younger sister, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The siblings cheered as Angelina accepted an award for her performance in "Maleficent." Alongside this sweet interaction, fans also got to see how much Zahara had grown within the last few years. The then-10 year old looked like a quintessential pre-teen, wearing an ivory sweater and dainty earrings. She also sported a tiny dab of eyeliner and mascara. This time, instead of her typical curls, Zahara wore her hair in long, glossy layers that tumbled past her shoulders. Her hair was parted to the side and swept neatly towards the back of her head. After sporting her natural texture as a toddler, Zahara seemingly wanted to try something new by smoothing out her strands.
The mini-celeb seemed to be channeling Angelina, who is also known for her long, silky layers. Fans couldn't get enough of this adorably twinning hair moment between the mother and daughter.
Her natural curls were on display in 2017
By 2017, life had changed for Zahara Jolie-Pitt and her family. The previous year, Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after he allegedly became violent with his wife and their eldest son during an argument on the family's private jet. As of this writing, Angelina has kept mum about the circumstances that spurred her divorce; However, in 2017, she admitted that the incident had taken a toll on her children. "We're all just healing from the events that led to the filing," the actor told Vanity Fair. "They're not healing from divorce. They're healing from life, from things in life."
Despite the tragic details of the divorce, Angelina and her children maintained a united front. In 2017, the siblings looked happy and healthy while supporting their mother at the Toronto premiere of her film "The Breadwinner." For this red carpet walk, Zahara chose a burgundy dress with lace details and fluttery quarter sleeves. After experimenting with relaxed hair, the mini-celeb pivoted back to her natural texture. This time, she sported a sleek ponytail with a halo of rich, dark curls. Zahara was smiley and charismatic as she strolled the carpet with her mom and younger siblings.
She made a statement with her ombre box braids
With a mom like Angelina Jolie, fashion inspo is never in short supply for Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Throughout the years, the junior celeb took pages out of Angelina's red carpet playbook, adopting her mom's penchant for simple silhouettes and neutral colors. However, in 2019, Zahara was fourteen and in the midst of experimenting with her personal style. In September of that year, the youngster showed off her stunning red carpet style during the Los Angeles premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil."
Flanked by her mom and siblings, Zahara wore a chic black gown with lace panels and a wavy neckline. She also used this moment to debut her latest project: A custom jewelry line called the Zahara Collection, which she created alongside famed jewelry designer Robert Procop. Zahara's ensemble featured several pieces from her jewelry line, including a citrine ring and shimmery drop earrings.
Zahara's hair also demonstrated her budding personal style. For this occasion, the mini-celeb rocked box braids that tumbled down to her waist. The braids featured an ombre dye-job, starting out black at the roots and gradually fading to white. She styled the hair into an elegant half-updo with a couple of stray braids framing her face. Equal parts glamorous and edgy, this hairstyle showcased Zahara's style evolution, as well as her individuality.
Zahara traded her long braids for a twisty bob
Despite their A-list parentage, Angelina Jolie has stated that her children aren't keen on working in the entertainment industry. In 2019, the actor told People, "None of my kids want to be actors. [They're into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that."
Still, some of the Jolie-Pitt children have embraced the perks of their parents' fame — and in Zahara's case, she has even opted to appear on the silver screen. In 2014, the mini-celeb had a small cameo in "Maleficent." Two years later, she made her voice acting debut as the character Meng Meng in "Kung Fu Panda 3." Jolie-Pitt has also been known to occasionally join her mother at star-studded gatherings. In 2021, the then-16 year old attended Variety's Power of Women event, where she watched Jolie present an award to acclaimed poet Amanda Gorman.
For this occasion, Zahara Jolie-Pitt was decked out in a white pants suit. She accessorized with a chunky belt, white sneakers, and elegant drop earrings. The teen also adopted a new hairstyle: Instead of her usual long box braids, she rocked glossy, shoulder-length twists. Her hair was parted in the center, and her twists were tied up with simple elastic bands. Zahara paired this look with very minimal makeup, which made her gorgeous coiffure stand out even more.
She went natural and glam in 2021
With her sharp fashion sense and love of couture, it's clear that Zahara Jolie-Pitt is Angelina Jolie's style protégé. The young celeb has taken numerous style cues from her mom; In fact, she has even re-worn a few of Jolie's old gowns on the red carpet. Angelina Jolie is known for her glitzy red carpet looks, and her style has clearly influenced Zahara. In October 2021, Jolie-Pitt channeled her mom by going full glam at the "Eternals" premiere in Italy.
For this occasion, the teen chose a vintage white gown with a tapered silhouette. The dress featured a stunning cross-halter neckline made of gold beads. She paired the look with black sandals and gold hoop earrings. To top it off, Jolie-Pitt sported a curly lob that touched down just below her shoulders. Her tresses were styled in a deep side part and brushed neatly towards the opposite temple. For the finishing touch, she added a shiny hair barrette to create a glamorous, asymmetrical look.
During the event, Angelina Jolie told People that her children were extremely proud of her performance in the movie. The actor gushed, "What's really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it's less to see me in a film, but they're just happy I will be strong and having fun."
She rocked gorgeos copper-colored braids in 2023
In 2022, Zahara Jolie-Pitt reached another milestone when she enrolled in college. The junior celeb chose to start her higher education journey at Spelman College, a historically Black university in Atlanta, Georgia. Angelina Jolie broke the news in an Instagram post, writing, "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl." Jolie-Pitt proceeded to thrive at Spelman, getting involved in campus life and even joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Alongside these monumental changes, Jolie-Pitt also switched up her hairstyle. This time, she traded her natural curls for a set of box braids. Zahara's shiny braids cascaded down past her hips and featured a rich, coppery brown color. She was spotted rocking this hairstyle in January 2023 while shopping in New York City with her mother. To complement her copper-toned braids, she wore a blue shirt and a dark fleece jacket. Her braids swished and swayed beautifully, as she strolled through the city clutching her mother's hand.
While Jolie-Pitt is naturally gorgeous, Angelina Jolie says she raised her to understand that true beauty comes from within. Speaking to Elle in 2018, the actor remembered her daughters, "What sets you apart is what you are willing to do for others. Anyone can put on a dress and makeup. It's your mind that will define you."
Zahara rocked Old Hollywoof glam in 2023
In 2023, Angelina Jolie dug her bespoke high-heels even deeper into the fashion world when she opened a small boutique in Manhattan called Atelier Jolie. Speaking with Vogue, the movie star revealed that Zahara Jolie-Pitt had helped her choose the shop's location, once again proving that Zahara's fashion instincts were second to none. "I can be very impulsive, but Zahara is so grounded, decisive, and thoughtful," Angelina shared. "When she agreed, I felt we were both decided."
The following year, Zahara showed off her keen fashion sense when she attended the premiere of "Maria" with her mom and two of her siblings. For this occasion, the teen channeled Old Hollywood in a cream satin gown with a halter neck. She paired the look with a pearl pendant necklace and drop earrings. As if this look couldn't get any better, Zahara tied everything together with a glamorous vintage-inspired hairstyle. She rocked long, dark tresses that gathered in soft curls at her shoulders. Next, she added a dramatic side part and tucked the hair behind one ear. This gorgeous look harkened back to Old Hollywood starlets like Katharine Hepburn and Grace Kelly. It also felt reminiscent of Zahara's own mother, Angelina, who has long been hailed for her classic Hollywood beauty.
Zahara wore a glamorous ponytail in 2025
After starting college in 2022, Zahara Jolie-Pitt settled into a bustling lifestyle. In addition to her studies, Zahara kept busy traveling to family gatherings in New York and Los Angeles. She also made time for red carpet events and political engagements with her mom. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight in 2025, Angelina shared some details about what life is like for Zahara Jolie-Pitt today. The proud mom stated, "My daughter's in her last year of university and I just feel like I've had the great gift of being able to learn from her and hear what she's doing and live vicariously, and it's amazing."
In January 2025, Zahara added another appointment to her busy schedule: This time, she attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival with Angelina. For this event, Zahara chose a showstopping white gown with lace paneling, an empire waist, and asymmetrical sleeves. She also flaunted her latest hair transformation, trading her smooth strands for long, lush tresses. Zahara's hair was slicked back into a ponytail, with the tail itself styled into soft curls. She rocked an off-center part and added a side bang to dial up the glam factor. She finished the look with a smoky eye and glossy lips, adding yet another masterpiece to the roster of Zahara Jolie-Pitt's most memorable red carpet moments.
Her crunchy updo was the epitome of Y2K nostalgia
You've probably heard the old adage, "everything old is new again" — and if you needed proof of that, look no further than this crunchy updo sported by Zahara Jolie-Pitt in January 2025. Zahara wore this stunning hairstyle while attending the Golden Globe Awards with her mom, Angelina Jolie. For this look, Zahara's hair was curled and then slicked back into a loose bun with a few stray locks that grazed the back of her neck. She also added some laid edges that formed small spirals along her hairline. For the finishing touch, Zahara's curls were styled with a generous amount of product, giving them a fun crunchy appearance.
Not only did Zahara slay this hairstyle, but she also resembled a relic from a Y2K time capsule. The crunchy updo had been a staple in the early 2000s, sported by It-girls like Brandi, Britney Spears, Mandy Moore, and many others. Eventually, the hairstyle fell out of fashion; However, it re-emerged in the 2020s, just as the Y2K aesthetic came roaring back into the mainstream.