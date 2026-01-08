Zahara Jolie-Pitt's Gorgeous Hair Transformation Through The Years

Angelina Jolie is a beloved movie star, filmmaker, and philanthropist, but her most important role takes place off-screen. The Hollywood legend is a mother to six children: three biological and three adopted, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. In 2005, Jolie adopted her eldest daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, from an orphanage in Ethiopia. Zahara's early life was plagued by tragedy, but that all changed when she arrived in the United States. Today, Zahara lives an incredibly lavish life, full of wealth, privilege, and opportunity. Angelina has worked tirelessly to protect her children's privacy; Thus, there's a lot you probably don't know about Zahara Jolie-Pitt. However, one thing is for sure: She has grown up to be an incredibly accomplished — not to mention stylish — young woman.

In a 2020 interview for Time 100 Talks, Jolie showered praise upon her daughter. "[I] have learned so much from her," the actor gushed. "She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman." Throughout the years, the superstar has shown unwavering support for Zahara, all while giving her plenty of room to grow and express her individuality. Zahara has spent ample time experimenting with her personal style, especially when it comes to her hair. Over time, Zahara's tresses have taken on a plethora of different lengths, textures, and colors. In honor of her ever-changing style, let's explore some of Zahara's most iconic hair moments.