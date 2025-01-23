The Most Tragic Things That Happened To Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt welcomed Zahara Jolie-Pitt with open arms when they adopted her in 2005. Zahara is Jolie's second child both in order and through adoption thanks to her eldest son Maddox, who first noticed Zahara at the orphanage and said she needed immediate care. Jolie and her family have been providing that care ever since, which has seemingly helped Zahara grow into a well-adjusted young woman with a bright future ahead of her.

Similarly to her mother, Zahara has already taken steps to ensure that others like her have bright futures as well. She's helped enrich education in her native country Ethiopia, where she visited the country's president Sahle-Work Zewde to discuss the matter. Her passion for improving the lives of the less fortunate is reminiscent of Jolie's own humanitarian work, with Zahara dedicating herself even more to her mission by attending the historically black university Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Although it seems Zahara has her mother's compassion, her empathy might have also been influenced by her struggles. After Angelina found Zahara and offered her a better life, one would like to believe that Zahara's tragic story might have ended there. However, Zahara would have to deal with more tragedies even after being rescued by the Jolie family, which might have only added to her strength.

