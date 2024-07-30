What Life Is Like For Zahara Jolie-Pitt Today
Angelina Jolie adopted Zahara Jolie-Pitt in 2005, when she was 7 months old, and fans have excitedly watched as the youngster graciously and stylishly navigated childhood ever since. But Zahara is no longer a kid, and thus there exists a global curiosity about what she gets up to when not appearing on the red carpet or running around New York City with her mother (though the famous family opts for privacy whenever possible, Zahara is one of the Jolie-Pitt clan's more visible members, often accompanying Angelina on various errands and excursions). The Oscar winner adopted Zahara after a visit to an orphanage with her son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who specifically wanted a sibling from Africa, and they both immediately connected with the infant.
"Adoption' and 'orphanage' are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can't speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time," she told Vogue India. In early 2006, Brad Pitt — Angelina's then-boyfriend — successfully petitioned to adopt Zahara, legally changing her last name in the process. While the Jolie-Pitt family has very publicly had their issues in the years since Brangelina split, Zahara's feet have remained firmly planted on the ground. A college student with a deep love of giving back, the young adult is on track to do big things in the future — and we're totally here for it.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt has attended a prominent HCBU since 2022
Zahara Jolie-Pitt has been raised to appreciate her Ethiopian background — she even met the country's first female leader in 2019 — and to celebrate her African American heritage just as well. In a 2020 Harper's Bazaar interview, Zahara's mom, Angelina Jolie, called her "an extraordinary African woman" and detailed how much she has learned from her daughter, Zahara's cultural experience, and her navigation of American life as a Black woman. Angelina was the picture of a proud mom when she announced Zahara's choice of college in July 2021, in an Instagram post celebrating the teenager and her fellow "Spelman sisters." There is much to be proud of too, as Spelman College is not just one of the best known HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in America, but also the top ranked HCBU on U.S. News and World Report's annual list.
Zahara started college in August 2022, when she was 17 years old. She and her mother were greeted on campus by a number of higher-ups, including Spelman's Vice President for Student Affairs and the school's president. While Brad Pitt was not present for drop off, he spoke beautifully about his daughter when asked about Zahara's school choice while promoting the movie "Bullet Train" that very same month. "I'm so proud of her," Brad gushed to Vanity Fair. "She's so smart. She's going to flourish even more at college. It's an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I'm so proud."
Zahara Jolie-Pitt is active in Greek Life at Spelman College
There are, understandably, plenty of unknowns when it comes to Zahara Jolie-Pitt's life at Spelman College — for example, it has never been made public what she is even majoring in or if she lives on or off campus. One thing that has not been kept under wraps, though, is her affiliation with Greek life, which is a big deal at the Atlanta-based institution. There are currently four sororities at Spelman, but the one that Zahara pledged has important cultural significance. Founded at Howard University in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest intercollegiate Greek letter organization for African American women. Its alumni include many notable women, from actor Loretta Devine to poet Maya Angelou (an honorary member) and Dr. Mae Jemision, the first female African American astronaut.
Even one of Zahara's favorite authors, Toni Morrison — Angelina Jolie once posted an Instagram photo of her daughter reading house fave Morrison's "The Bluest Eyes"— is a member of the esteemed organization, which now has over 950 chapters. Zahara's excitement for AKA was palpable in a video Essence posted on Instagram from her initiation ceremony in November 2023. Zahara became a member of the Mu Pi chapter of AKA, which was formed in 1979 when Greek organizations first became permitted on Spelman's campus. Her mom and two of her brothers (Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt) were notably all on hand to support Zahara at the luncheon where the ceremony occurred.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt dropped Pitt from her name (but not legally)
Brad Pitt adopted Zahara Jolie-Pitt less than a year after Angelina Jolie welcomed her into her family, and the famous couple subsequently added four more children into the fold. The Jolie-Pitts appeared to be the perfect picture of family togetherness until Angelina's shocking divorce filing in 2016, just two years after she wed Brad at their estate in France. The years since have poked holes in what everyone thought they knew about these Hollywood icons, bringing forth allegations of violence (on Brad's part) and addiction (also Brad), and exposing a bitter battle over the Jolie-Pitt family's winery. That's all on top of custody arrangements, which now only apply to Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, the two youngest kids, as all of the others are adults.
Whereas the "Fight Club" star has a legal right to spend time with Vivienne and Knox, Brad's relationship with them and all of his other children is, at best, strained. Reports suggest that Vivienne no longer sees her father, and she dropped his name for her Playbill credit in the Broadway production of "The Outsiders." All of the other kids are also estranged from Brad, minus Knox and possibly Shiloh Jolie. Zahara, for her part, made it clear where she stood when she introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" at her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority initiation in November 2023. Unlike Shiloh — who in July 2024 filed to formally drop "Pitt" from her name — Zahara has thus far retained her father's surname for legal purposes. For now.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt inherited her mother's passion for humanitarianism
Love her or hate her, nobody can argue that Angelina Jolie isn't a tried-and-true humanitarian. The "Girl, Interrupted" star is the rare celeb whose charitability is as central as Angelina's impressive career. From her work with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to the actor's continuing efforts to tackle sexual violence, female empowerment, conservation, and other issues near to her heart, the outspoken star has repeatedly demonstrated her commitment to bettering the world. All of Angelina's kids have at times traveled with her as she advocates for the disempowered and disenfranchised, but none more so than Zahara Jolie-Pitt. For this reason alone, Zahara seems the most likely to carry on her mother's humanitarian legacy.
Zahara became involved with political and social justice early in her life, thanks to Angelina's work with refugees. Zahara was only 13 when she and sister Shiloh Jolie traveled to the Zataari refugee camp in Jordan to meet with Syrian refugees, impressively at the kids' request. Then, at 16, Zahara joined her mother in Washington, D.C., where they met with lawmakers to advocate for the Violence Against Women Act. The following year, she was back in D.C., helping Angelina lobby for the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. "I'm also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today's press conference," she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt designed jewelry and clothing to benefit good causes
If accompanying her mother on U.N. missions and to Capitol Hill doesn't make it clear enough that Zahara Jolie-Pitt is committed to giving back, then her jewelry collection should hammer the point home. Zahara has been afforded many atypical opportunities as the child of A-listers, like designing her own collection alongside famed jeweler Robert Procop. But before anyone screams "nepo baby," consider that she used this opportunity to do good rather than simply for self-promotion or to get even richer. Zahara was 14 when The Zahara Collection debuted, and she donated all (yes, all) of the proceeds to House of Ruth Shelters, which offers transitional housing for abused women and children.
It's hard to imagine many teenagers being selfless enough to not even keep a penny of the proceeds from a line sold at Saks Fifth Avenue and other high-end retailers, but this speaks to Zahara's values and ideals. She is also very involved with Atelier Jolie, Angelia Jolie's sustainable fashion brand that promotes upcycling, uses only "leftover, quality vintage material and deadstock" and offers apprenticeships to refugees. Zahara helped design and conceptualize clothing, and even aided in picking out the retail space. "I can be very impulsive, but Zahara is so grounded, decisive, and thoughtful," Angelina informed Vogue of sourcing the NYC storefront. "When she agreed, I felt we were both decided."