What Life Is Like For Zahara Jolie-Pitt Today

Angelina Jolie adopted Zahara Jolie-Pitt in 2005, when she was 7 months old, and fans have excitedly watched as the youngster graciously and stylishly navigated childhood ever since. But Zahara is no longer a kid, and thus there exists a global curiosity about what she gets up to when not appearing on the red carpet or running around New York City with her mother (though the famous family opts for privacy whenever possible, Zahara is one of the Jolie-Pitt clan's more visible members, often accompanying Angelina on various errands and excursions). The Oscar winner adopted Zahara after a visit to an orphanage with her son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who specifically wanted a sibling from Africa, and they both immediately connected with the infant.

"Adoption' and 'orphanage' are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can't speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time," she told Vogue India. In early 2006, Brad Pitt — Angelina's then-boyfriend — successfully petitioned to adopt Zahara, legally changing her last name in the process. While the Jolie-Pitt family has very publicly had their issues in the years since Brangelina split, Zahara's feet have remained firmly planted on the ground. A college student with a deep love of giving back, the young adult is on track to do big things in the future — and we're totally here for it.

