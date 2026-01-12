Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Age Gap Made Their First Kiss Incredibly Awkward

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first met in the late '90s on the set of "That '70s Show" when he was 19 years old, and she was 14. She had told casting directors of the sitcom that she was 18 to get cast on the show. They married years later, on July 4, 2015, about a month before Kunis' 32nd birthday, when Kutcher was 37 years old. The couple's first kiss was scripted on "That '70s Show" between their characters, Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart. According to a Variety report, Kunis revealed in a 2002 interview on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" that the on-screen kiss was her first kiss ever. "I've never kissed a guy," Kunis said. "I was a 14-year-old little girl, and I was extremely scared for my life. He was very nice about it, like, 'Don't worry about it.'"

It's unclear who knew about Kunis' age at the time, but scripted kisses are weird no matter what. The fact that they kissed more than a decade before they even knew they were in love is definitely one of the weirdest things about their relationship, but their former costar, convicted rapist Danny Masterson, reportedly made it even weirder when he made a side bet with Kutcher. "You're kissing on the show, we're boyfriend and girlfriend. You would use tongue. Danny bet me like 20 bucks I wouldn't do it," the "Just Married" star told Rosie O'Donnell, per Variety. The couple then argued over whether Kutcher had won the bet.