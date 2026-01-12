Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Age Gap Made Their First Kiss Incredibly Awkward
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first met in the late '90s on the set of "That '70s Show" when he was 19 years old, and she was 14. She had told casting directors of the sitcom that she was 18 to get cast on the show. They married years later, on July 4, 2015, about a month before Kunis' 32nd birthday, when Kutcher was 37 years old. The couple's first kiss was scripted on "That '70s Show" between their characters, Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart. According to a Variety report, Kunis revealed in a 2002 interview on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" that the on-screen kiss was her first kiss ever. "I've never kissed a guy," Kunis said. "I was a 14-year-old little girl, and I was extremely scared for my life. He was very nice about it, like, 'Don't worry about it.'"
It's unclear who knew about Kunis' age at the time, but scripted kisses are weird no matter what. The fact that they kissed more than a decade before they even knew they were in love is definitely one of the weirdest things about their relationship, but their former costar, convicted rapist Danny Masterson, reportedly made it even weirder when he made a side bet with Kutcher. "You're kissing on the show, we're boyfriend and girlfriend. You would use tongue. Danny bet me like 20 bucks I wouldn't do it," the "Just Married" star told Rosie O'Donnell, per Variety. The couple then argued over whether Kutcher had won the bet.
Ashton and Mila's first kiss IRL was strange, too
Ashton Kutcher is reportedly desperate to salvage his career amid numerous controversial moments that are also impacting his wife, Mila Kunis. But they have an uphill climb ahead of them, considering the public's response to their recent interviews and articles. Plus, even though a five-year age gap between two legal adults isn't a big deal, there are other red flags and strange details about Kunis and Kutcher's romance that won't endear them to the masses. For example, the "Your Place or Mine" star told Howard Stern in an interview that the first kiss of their romance happened under odd circumstances, too.
"I was smoking cigarettes at the time, and she'd quit smoking, and she was like ... she wanted me to like shotgun the cigarette smoke so she could breathe it in, and I was like, 'All right,'" Kutcher recalled. "And so, I started doing this and gradually through the night it got closer and closer and closer." Kutcher confirmed that they both had feelings for each other at the time. There's nothing wrong with consensually flirting via cigarette smoke, but it's undeniably weird, not romantic, and extremely unhealthy.