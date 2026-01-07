Celebrities And Politicians We're Worried About Going Into 2026

A new year may usher in an era of new opportunities, new friendships, and new ideas, but the excitement of a fresh start does not ring true for everyone. As 2026 begins to unfold, many of our favorite celebrities and most controversial politicians are facing a wave of health issues that could spill over into the rest of the year. These physical ailments could very well get in the way of personal goals, happiness, and overall morale. They could even prevent these public figures from fulfilling their New Years' resolutions. After all, as reported by Psychology Today, over 80% of these yearly targets end up going straight down the drain.

Looking into the New Year, though, we are particularly concerned about a few select figures who have been very public — intentionally or not — about their health struggles. Many of these celebrities and politicians have inspired their fans with stories of perseverance, while others have raised concerns by keeping their diagnoses under wraps. Regardless, each of these figures boast plenty of fans who are rooting for their well-being. From Christina Applegate's transparency about her MS diagnosis to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s concerning experience with brain worms to King Charles III's tragic cancer journey, these are some of the most pressing health and wellness stories to follow into 2026.