Donald Trump Gets Brutally Humbled After Slamming Photographers For Making Him Look Bad

Speaking to House Republicans at the Kennedy Center on January 6, 2025, President Donald Trump went on a bit of a surprise tangent, though by this point, his speeches are perhaps more tangent than they are actual speech. Recognizing a reporter in the room, Trump stopped what he was doing and said, "Uh oh, it's the fake news," according to a video posted to X, formerly Twitter. After sarcastically asking how many Pulitzer Prizes the journalist had won, Trump revealed one of his many insecurities. "These are the ones that take the pictures. Make me look thin for a change," Trump told the press, adding, "You're making me look a little bit heavy, I'm not happy about it."

BREAKING: Trump attacks news photographers for making him "look a little bit heavy." That's not the photographers fault.

pic.twitter.com/9eNupD75Pl — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) January 6, 2026

Considering just how many White House portraits Trump has had made of himself, it perhaps comes as no surprise that he takes it personally when he feels he hasn't been photographed well. It's been a recurring complaint from the president over the years, most recently with a Time Magazine cover that put his balding hair front and center; Trump called the picture "the Worst of All Time" on Truth Social.

A cavalcade of critical comments immediately humbled Trump with messages about his obesity, reminding him that you can't exactly blame a photographer for the weight of their subject. On X, the DNC account The Democrats posted unflattering images of a bloated Trump with the caption, "Not the photographers' fault." Another person concurred, writing, "They do not make Trump look heavy, he is heavy," while others referenced Trump's fondness for fast food. There were at least some compliments among the comments, sort of. "If anything he doesn't look as fat as he really is half the time. He hides it well. One of the only things he does well," one person wrote on X.