Trump's Medical Records Hint At Real Reason He Wears So Much Makeup (& Expose An Insecurity)

The internet gave a collective "Sure, Jan" when President Donald Trump first announced he passed his physical with flying colors. But when the examination results were shared by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump's mental, and physical health was supposedly doing well. They did catch Trump lying about his height yet again, though.

As promised on Friday, President Trump's Annual Physical Examination Results: pic.twitter.com/skWfSRZ18N — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 13, 2025

However, one tiny note on the report's last page — which could be easily overlooked — raised a minor red flag. Under the "Pertinent Past Medical History" section, it's noted that Trump has "well-managed rosacea." According to Cleveland Clinic, rosacea is a skin condition that causes redness on parts of the body, including the face. Trump is one of 14 million people living in America who have this condition, so it's not exactly rare.

The unwanted redness that comes with rosacea could be why Trump seems dead set on putting on makeup — even though he looks much younger with his natural skin tone instead of with his disastrous fake tan. Actively covering up his skin could be seen as a way to hide his insecurity about his condition.