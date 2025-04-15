Trump's Medical Records Hint At Real Reason He Wears So Much Makeup (& Expose An Insecurity)
The internet gave a collective "Sure, Jan" when President Donald Trump first announced he passed his physical with flying colors. But when the examination results were shared by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump's mental, and physical health was supposedly doing well. They did catch Trump lying about his height yet again, though.
However, one tiny note on the report's last page — which could be easily overlooked — raised a minor red flag. Under the "Pertinent Past Medical History" section, it's noted that Trump has "well-managed rosacea." According to Cleveland Clinic, rosacea is a skin condition that causes redness on parts of the body, including the face. Trump is one of 14 million people living in America who have this condition, so it's not exactly rare.
The unwanted redness that comes with rosacea could be why Trump seems dead set on putting on makeup — even though he looks much younger with his natural skin tone instead of with his disastrous fake tan. Actively covering up his skin could be seen as a way to hide his insecurity about his condition.
Many people felt like Trump was also lying about his weight
President Donald Trump's medical records haven't had as much drama surrounding them like his 2024 results did. Taking the documents at face value, Trump appears to be in good health. However, people on X have some suspicions.
One person pointed out a typo in the official results. It should read "scarring on the right ear" instead of "scaring on the right ear." The X user said that the spelling mistake "doesn't give folks more reason for confidence [in the results]." Accidents happen, but for something this important and publicized, you'd think they'd make doubly sure everything was perfect. Another eyebrow-raising finding was that Trump's weight was listed as 224 pounds, which people online felt was lower than his actual weight. After all, Trump has a love affair with fast food, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services, isn't thrilled with it.
Back in 2024, RFK Jr. said on "The Joe Polish Show" podcast: "The stuff he eats is really bad." He admitted that a person's main options on Trump's private jet are Kentucky Fried Chicken or McDonald's, neither of which are known for being super healthy.