CNN's Kaitlan Collins Has Had A Stunning Face Transformation

Kaitlan Collins has undergone a glamorous transformation over the course of her career, but we're not only transfixed by her evolving anchor skills. The political reporter has proven to be a hair connoisseur and a style icon, flaunting her killer legs in office-chic outfits and making us all green-eyed over her perfectly bouncy blowouts. Most intriguingly, in an era when CNN viewers can stay updated on Collins' personal life as easily as her professional one, thanks to social media, photos of the anchor over the years have illuminated a clear transformation in her face.

The University of Alabama alum began her lucrative CNN gig in 2017 at 28, becoming the network's youngest White House correspondent during Donald Trump's first term in office. She came on the scene eager, as evidenced by her wide-eyed look in images from the start of her time on camera. Throughout the years, Collins has embraced subtle changes to her gorgeous visage, losing her baby-faced features, experimenting with makeup, and even sparking plastic surgery rumors. Thanks to a slew of selfies and red carpet appearances, we can map Collins' face transformation from the beginning.