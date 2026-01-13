CNN's Kaitlan Collins Has Had A Stunning Face Transformation
Kaitlan Collins has undergone a glamorous transformation over the course of her career, but we're not only transfixed by her evolving anchor skills. The political reporter has proven to be a hair connoisseur and a style icon, flaunting her killer legs in office-chic outfits and making us all green-eyed over her perfectly bouncy blowouts. Most intriguingly, in an era when CNN viewers can stay updated on Collins' personal life as easily as her professional one, thanks to social media, photos of the anchor over the years have illuminated a clear transformation in her face.
The University of Alabama alum began her lucrative CNN gig in 2017 at 28, becoming the network's youngest White House correspondent during Donald Trump's first term in office. She came on the scene eager, as evidenced by her wide-eyed look in images from the start of her time on camera. Throughout the years, Collins has embraced subtle changes to her gorgeous visage, losing her baby-faced features, experimenting with makeup, and even sparking plastic surgery rumors. Thanks to a slew of selfies and red carpet appearances, we can map Collins' face transformation from the beginning.
Kaitlan Collins wore excitement on her face in her early days
In 2018, Kaitlan Collins was out in the field reporting outside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium when someone behind the scenes snapped a candid pic of the journalist. Collins subsequently posted the photo on Instagram. She may have been basking in the excitement of her new job, as she flaunted a beaming smile and bright eyes. "I don't know if I've ever seen you look happier," one fan commented. Her youthful features might make her look like a rookie, but Collins was as sharp as a seasoned CNN anchor from the outset.
Kaitlan Collins' youthful glow under the California sun
Kaitlan Collins looked equally as thrilled to be clocking in to work in San Diego, California, in 2019. "From coast to coast," she wrote in a post on Instagram. The accompanying photo displayed gorgeous ocean views behind the reporter, which made Collins' blue-green eyes pop in the foreground. The professional-grade lighting accentuated her subtle baby-faced features, specifically her soft, rounded cheeks. One commenter even argued she looked doll-like. Collins didn't need any filters rocking that flawless skin — we wouldn't mind if she dropped her skincare routine.
New year, new 'do for Kaitlin Collins
During a 2021 work trip to Cornwall, England, Kaitlan Collins gave a behind-the-scenes look at her portable news desk on Instagram, all while showing off a brand-new haircut. Normally rocking long, curled locks on camera, Collins decided to go bold by chopping off several inches of her hair to create a stunning lob look. The new hairstyle gave her features a significantly more sophisticated, mature appearance, framing her face with additional layers and a great deal of volume. Shedding all that hair was the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter in Collins' on-screen appearance as a CNN mainstay.
Has Kaitlin Collins gone under the knife?
The more she shared of her face online, the more the inescapable plastic surgery speculation about Kaitlan Collins grew. One 2022 selfie of the Alabama native highlighted a main facial feature that catalyzed the rumors. Collins posted a photo of herself in a furry winter coat on Instagram, sporting a little smirk outside the White House. The angle of her lips has prompted people to question if she'd gotten filler, as discussed in a 2023 Reddit thread. While some find her unique smile endearing, others have no problem asserting that her lips might not be all-natural.
Kaitlin Collins is not afraid of a little glam
Kaitlin Collins typically wears a simple, no-frills makeup look while reporting, but she will occasionally flirt with a glam look on a red carpet. At the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, for example, Collins sported a shimmery eye shadow, heavy mascara, false lashes, and show-stopping pink blush. Invitations to big events in her years as a prominent news anchor have clearly pushed Collins to experiment with different makeup styles, and her flashier looks complement her features as much as her daily makeup routine. A bonus is that her curled hair, cascading down her shoulder on one side, resembled that of Hollywood royalty more than a news reporter. Get her on the big screen!
She also knows when to tone down the makeup
The news personality also knows the key to a balanced makeup routine. In years past, Kaitlan Collins' eyebrows suggested she didn't own a pair of tweezers. They were all the more attention-grabbing when Collins overfilled them with a dark pencil or gel. But a photo posted on her Instagram in 2023 proved the journalist had overcome her eyebrow blindness. Taking a selfie with military personnel in Warsaw, Poland, Collins boasted a manicured, albeit natural, set of brows that complemented the rest of her face without being too overbearing.
A good outfit and a tan completely transformed Collins' visage
Finding your style is just as crucial a step in a beauty routine as a dab of concealer and a brush of mascara. In what appears to be a 2024 vacation shot on Instagram, Kaitlan Collins ditched her normal blazer and pumps for a relaxed outfit. The yellow, tropical-patterned two-piece set complemented her bronzed skin perfectly, and her smile shined brightly. Indeed, there's nothing like a vacation glow after sitting out in the sun, something Collins doesn't get while sitting under studio lighting at CNN — so, hopefully she remembered her sunscreen!
Giving her face the spotlight it deserves
Kaitlan Collins' go-to 'do for the newsroom is a simple hair-down situation. But on a rare occasion — mostly red carpets — she will pin back her locks and allow her face to take center stage. At the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner, Collins pulled her hair into a ponytail, which drew attention to her striking facial features. Her pointed nose and prominent cheekbones were on full display, no longer veiled by face-framing layers. Collins looked confident as ever while sporting this look. At this point, we're wondering when her invitation to the Met Gala will come in the mail.