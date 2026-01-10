Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Actors Who Sadly Passed Away

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," which stars Will Smith as the titular prince, remains one of the most iconic shows of the 1990s. Thanks to the Oscar winner's effortless charm, some old-school sitcom humor, social commentary, and arguably the best theme song ever, the show will have fans for decades to come. What's more, it helped launch Smith into the stratosphere, as he not only went on to become a major rapper but a movie star. Alas, after six seasons, he felt he'd outgrown the sitcom and was ready to dive headfirst into the next phase of his career — but he wasn't totally ready to part ways with his beloved costars.

"You become a family," Smith said at the time, per the Los Angeles Times. "On some weeks you spend more time with your TV family than you do with your real family. It's hard to say goodbye to that atmosphere, but we felt like it was time. We've all grown as actors and as people, we had an incredibly talented cast, but the show is just limiting."

It's hard to imagine the series without said incredibly talented cast. While every member of the show's main ensemble was perfectly suited to their role (perhaps none more so than Alfonso Ribeiro as Carlton Banks), the sitcom also boasted an incredible supporting roster; everyone from Hugh Hefner to Don Cornelius to Dick Clark showed up as guest stars. Sadly, however, some members of the show's main and supporting cast have passed on in the years since the series finale aired. Here's a look at some of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actors who have died.