Photos Of Suri Cruise Reveal Her Head-Turning Transformation In 2025

Suri Cruise is currently studying fine arts at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She has yet to give a public interview as of January 2026, but her mom, Katie Holmes, has given the public small glimpses into her life through the years. "Between tickle fights and glitter art, I try to throw in some manners along the way," Holmes told People in 2014. "I try to have good manners too, so that's what she sees. I also try to be very creative with her, because I know she's an artist." So, it's not surprising that Suri is following in Holmes' footsteps, or at least on a creative path.

"My main goal is to just let her know how much I love her," Holmes also told the outlet. Although it's obvious that Suri and her mom are close from looking at photos of them over the years, according to a Vanity Fair report, the teenager hasn't been seen in public with her father, Tom Cruise, in many years. All signs point to an estrangement between the pair, given that Holmes (who is notoriously private about her personal life on social media) denied reports that Suri inherited $1 million from Tom on her 18th birthday. Vanity Fair and other publications also reported that when Suri graduated from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in June 2024, she used the name "Suri Noelle," her first and middle names, omitting her father's last name, "Cruise."