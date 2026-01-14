Photos Of Suri Cruise Reveal Her Head-Turning Transformation In 2025
Technically, Suri Cruise started making headlines months before she was born on April 18, 2006. She's the only daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, whose strange relationship riveted the public from the beginning in April 2005 to their November 2006 wedding and 2012 divorce. Holmes got custody of Suri after the split, and changed her life in part to protect her daughter from the spotlight. In fact, photographs of Suri were extremely rare as she grew up under Holmes' care. Suri turned 18 in 2024, and now that she's an adult, there's a renewed interest in her life and the young woman she's becoming.
Suri has always been her mom's doppelgänger, and a photo of her and Holmes in New York City in August 2025 proves that she's still a "mini me." She resembles Holmes at the beginning of her most iconic era, when she was a 19-year-old actor playing all-American girl next door Joey Potter on a little show called "Dawson's Creek." Suri could probably climb through Dawson Leery's bedroom window in Capeside without saying a word and some people wouldn't blink an eye. Suri has the same classic beauty as Holmes in the 2025 photo, yet she's developing her own casual yet sophisticated style. Her green cargo pants, brown belt, and white tank top suggest that she doesn't crave attention, but carries herself with class and confidence.
Katie Holmes raised Suri Cruise with a lot of love
Suri Cruise is currently studying fine arts at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She has yet to give a public interview as of January 2026, but her mom, Katie Holmes, has given the public small glimpses into her life through the years. "Between tickle fights and glitter art, I try to throw in some manners along the way," Holmes told People in 2014. "I try to have good manners too, so that's what she sees. I also try to be very creative with her, because I know she's an artist." So, it's not surprising that Suri is following in Holmes' footsteps, or at least on a creative path.
"My main goal is to just let her know how much I love her," Holmes also told the outlet. Although it's obvious that Suri and her mom are close from looking at photos of them over the years, according to a Vanity Fair report, the teenager hasn't been seen in public with her father, Tom Cruise, in many years. All signs point to an estrangement between the pair, given that Holmes (who is notoriously private about her personal life on social media) denied reports that Suri inherited $1 million from Tom on her 18th birthday. Vanity Fair and other publications also reported that when Suri graduated from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in June 2024, she used the name "Suri Noelle," her first and middle names, omitting her father's last name, "Cruise."