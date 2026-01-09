Kate Middleton's Best Outfits Of 2025
In 2025, the Princess of Wales returned to the public eye in earnest following what was an exceptionally tragic 2024 for Kate Middleton. In a December 2025 interview with People, royal experts declared the preceding year to be all about the princess getting back into the royal groove and regaining her confidence after announcing her cancer diagnosis back in early 2024, and ultimately confirming that the disease was in remission at the beginning of 2025. While they expect that 2026 will be an even bigger comeback year for Kate and her husband, Prince William, the significance of 2025 cannot be overstated in terms of the future Queen of England getting back into the swing of being a working royal.
"Now that she has begun to turn a corner, they will be deploying her as much as they can," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith opined. As fellow royal biographer Catherine Mayer added, "She is in this confident phase where she is able to define who she is, what she does and how much she does. In that sense, she's approaching her prime." With that in mind, it stands to reason that Kate would want to put her best foot forward as her public appearances ramped up once more over the past 12 months.
And, while not all of the Princess of Wales' outfits hit the mark in 2025, the beloved royal was mostly able to get back into the rhythm of serving up iconic looks time and time again.
Three-Leaf Clover
Kate Middleton's fashion strengths lie on the cooler (and occasionally the neutral) end of the color spectrum. The bright red coat she wore in late February ahead of St. David's Day was certainly very cool and very eye-catching, but it didn't really suit her. The Princess of Wales looked much more at home during the St. Patrick's Day parade at the Wellington Barracks in London, for which she wore a gorgeous bluish-green coat adorned with a golden three-leaf clover brooch. She capped off the outfit with a matching scarf and hat, as well as dark gloves and boots that gave the whole ensemble a really slick look.
Looking stately in purple
One of Kate Middleton's most elegant looks of 2025 debuted on May 5, when she and her family attended celebrations for the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which marked the end of World War II. The Princess of Wales donned a lovely, long, purple dress, which she paired with a matching hat and brown high heels. The color of the dress was eye-catching, but not overwhelming, creating a rather stately look that felt very befitting of a future queen.
In the Navy
While some fans feel that Kate Middleton's hats tend to be a bit too gaudy, and can often undermine otherwise strong outfits, her attire for the naming of the HMS Glasgow in Scotland in late May 2025 shows just how much they can elevate an outfit when utilized correctly. The Princess of Wales definitely understood the assignment for the Royal Navy event, sporting a blue-and-white dress and matching hat that would make just about anyone want to instinctively salute her, in addition to just looking fantastic.
Princess or professor?
On multiple occasions in 2025, Kate Middleton has donned a chic masculine tailored outfit pairing trousers with some kind of blazer or sport-coat — to varying degrees of success. If you ask us, her biggest win with this look came in September, when the Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Natural History Museum in London to view their renovated gardens. In another example of Kate totally understanding the assignment, she looked ready to give a lecture on natural history herself, more princess than professor but still effortlessly chic.
Apples to apples
Speaking of looking like a professor, it was Prince William's turn to do just that when he and Kate Middleton visited Long Meadow Cider in Northern Ireland to stroll around and pick some apples in October 2025. But the Princess of Wales was the real star of the show, sporting a grey top, a dark jacket, and a long, brown skirt. This look easily could have come off as frumpy, but Kate wore it impeccably well, and greatly contributed to the overall, college-campus-in-autumn vibe of the couple's outing.
Welcome to the Black Parade
Bet you weren't expecting us to compare Kate Middleton to Gerard Way, of all people. But while celebrating Armistice Day on November 11, Kate donned a long, all-black, military-inspired dress that not only looked beautiful on her, but definitely brings to mind the marching band uniforms worn by My Chemical Romance in the iconic music video for "Welcome to the Black Parade." And by pairing it with matching boots and gloves, it seems as though the Princess of Wales knew exactly what she was doing. We're not saying for sure that she used to be an emo kid, we're just asking questions.
Green with no envy
This isn't the first instance of Kate Middleton wearing a deep shade of bluish-green on this list and, spoiler alert, it won't be the last. But while attending the Royal Variety Performance in London, in November 2025, she wore it in the form of a formal gown. The garment's beauty lies in its simplicity, as the dress manages to embody royal elegance while still keeping things relatively low-key thanks to few frills and a gorgeously subtle shade of green. The material looks quite comfortable too — another smart call on Kate's part.
A queenly look for a state banquet
Royal experts speculate that the Prince of Wales isn't particularly fond of some of the more ostentatious traditions associated with royal life, especially given that Prince William has already upended some of King Charles III's longstanding rules regarding formality in favor of a more casual environment, which offers a hint at how William and Kate Middleton plan to rule themselves. However, even her husband had to admit just how incredible Kate looked in the sparkly royal regalia she chose for the banquet held at Windsor Castle during German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's state visit to the U.K. in early December.
Looking cool at Christmastime
Unsurprisingly, this list ends right where it started; with Kate Middleton sporting an envy-inducing green coat. And honestly, her outfit for the 2025 iteration of her annual Christmas concert may be even better than the one she wore for St. Patrick's Day nine months prior. The coat itself was perfection, the four black buttons that held it closed were beautifully sleek, and the fluffy collar gave the whole thing that princess-like elegance without being too gaudy. It probably gave that little extra bit of protection against the chilly British air, too.