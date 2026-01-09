Kate Middleton's Best Outfits Of 2025

In 2025, the Princess of Wales returned to the public eye in earnest following what was an exceptionally tragic 2024 for Kate Middleton. In a December 2025 interview with People, royal experts declared the preceding year to be all about the princess getting back into the royal groove and regaining her confidence after announcing her cancer diagnosis back in early 2024, and ultimately confirming that the disease was in remission at the beginning of 2025. While they expect that 2026 will be an even bigger comeback year for Kate and her husband, Prince William, the significance of 2025 cannot be overstated in terms of the future Queen of England getting back into the swing of being a working royal.

"Now that she has begun to turn a corner, they will be deploying her as much as they can," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith opined. As fellow royal biographer Catherine Mayer added, "She is in this confident phase where she is able to define who she is, what she does and how much she does. In that sense, she's approaching her prime." With that in mind, it stands to reason that Kate would want to put her best foot forward as her public appearances ramped up once more over the past 12 months.

And, while not all of the Princess of Wales' outfits hit the mark in 2025, the beloved royal was mostly able to get back into the rhythm of serving up iconic looks time and time again.