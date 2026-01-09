Kimberly Guilfoyle Finally Reacts To Don Jr.'s Engagement And The Chill Is Giving Us Frostbite

No matter how much Kimberly Guilfoyle tries to rise above it all, deep down, she surely has an opinion on how quickly Donald Trump Jr. moved on from their four-year engagement. Shortly after he and Bettina Anderson announced their engagement, an insider told People that Guilfoyle's take on the news is more emotional than she's letting on. The source echoed Guilfoyle's media-trained take on the matter, saying, "She only wants the best for Don..." In this case, though, it was followed by a big "but." The source added, "...She isn't convinced Bettina is well-suited for Don or that what they have is the real deal," noting, "Kimberly has a hard time seeing the headlines about their relationship because she doesn't believe it's built to last."

The timetable of Don Jr. and Anderson's relationship along with Guilfoyle's intimate knowledge of what her ex is like behind-the-scenes is surely enough to make her doubt the staying power of his current relationship. From the sound of it, though, Guilfoyle also agrees with the rumors that have been swirling about Anderson's true intentions with Don Jr. "She feels Bettina is more interested in the prestige and attention that comes with being connected to the Trump family and doesn't think she'd be with Don if it weren't for that," the source explained. Time will tell whether Don Jr. and Anderson will last. Whether she admits it or not, though, it's easy to guess what Guilfoyle's prediction is.