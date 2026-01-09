Kimberly Guilfoyle Finally Reacts To Don Jr.'s Engagement And The Chill Is Giving Us Frostbite
Kimberly Guilfoyle has finally answered our most burning question: how does she feel about Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement news? Last month, Donald Trump's eldest son popped the question to socialite Bettina Anderson just a year after news broke that he was no longer engaged to Guilfoyle. And Guilfoyle's rumored meltdown over it tore the amicable exes act to shreds. Now, she has finally made a comment about her ex's big relationship news. And her short response spoke volumes.
Thanks to her ex's father, Guilfoyle is now living in Athens, working as the U.S. ambassador to Greece. She spoke about her new role in a January 4 interview with the New York Times. Unsurprisingly, she was also asked about Don Jr. and her reply was swift and restrained. "I'm happy for Don," she said, adding, "I wish him, of course, all the best." Evidently, Guilfoyle isn't interested in starting any drama. As far as the public seems to be concerned, Don Jr. hasn't been able to shake his shady dating reputation with his latest proposal. And we have a feeling that if Guilfoyle was a bit more willing to get candid, she'd be agreeing with folks who think Don Jr.'s current romance isn't going to turn out any better than all his others.
Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly thinks Bettina Anderson is phony
No matter how much Kimberly Guilfoyle tries to rise above it all, deep down, she surely has an opinion on how quickly Donald Trump Jr. moved on from their four-year engagement. Shortly after he and Bettina Anderson announced their engagement, an insider told People that Guilfoyle's take on the news is more emotional than she's letting on. The source echoed Guilfoyle's media-trained take on the matter, saying, "She only wants the best for Don..." In this case, though, it was followed by a big "but." The source added, "...She isn't convinced Bettina is well-suited for Don or that what they have is the real deal," noting, "Kimberly has a hard time seeing the headlines about their relationship because she doesn't believe it's built to last."
The timetable of Don Jr. and Anderson's relationship along with Guilfoyle's intimate knowledge of what her ex is like behind-the-scenes is surely enough to make her doubt the staying power of his current relationship. From the sound of it, though, Guilfoyle also agrees with the rumors that have been swirling about Anderson's true intentions with Don Jr. "She feels Bettina is more interested in the prestige and attention that comes with being connected to the Trump family and doesn't think she'd be with Don if it weren't for that," the source explained. Time will tell whether Don Jr. and Anderson will last. Whether she admits it or not, though, it's easy to guess what Guilfoyle's prediction is.