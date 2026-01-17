Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Divorce Rumors Are Already Stirring After The Wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in September 2025 in front of A-listers like the "Ice Cream" singer's BFF Taylor Swift. Almost immediately after they said "I do," rumors of divorce began swirling on social media, largely based on subtle digs Blanco appeared to have aimed at Gomez during joint interviews, as well as their body language in public.

Speculation began in December 2025 when the newlyweds had courtside seats to see the Lakers play the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles. Per photos published in the Daily Mail and a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Blanco was seen walking in front of his wife, ignoring her outstretched hand. When he noticed Gomez had stopped to take a picture with a fan, Blanco quickly doubled back to get in the photo and then took her hand.

Gomez fan accounts on X began expressing worry about the newlyweds divorcing in December 2025, citing video footage of the couple seeming disinterested in each other while on a walk. An X post featuring the video read, "After the wedding, Benny Blanco has shown total disinterest in Selena Gomez." One content creator posted clips of the couple's interviews on Instagram, in which Blanco appeared to be embarrassing Gomez, claiming that she initiated many "firsts" in their relationship and exhibited insecure behavior, such as arriving too early for dates.