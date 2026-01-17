Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Divorce Rumors Are Already Stirring After The Wedding
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in September 2025 in front of A-listers like the "Ice Cream" singer's BFF Taylor Swift. Almost immediately after they said "I do," rumors of divorce began swirling on social media, largely based on subtle digs Blanco appeared to have aimed at Gomez during joint interviews, as well as their body language in public.
Speculation began in December 2025 when the newlyweds had courtside seats to see the Lakers play the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles. Per photos published in the Daily Mail and a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Blanco was seen walking in front of his wife, ignoring her outstretched hand. When he noticed Gomez had stopped to take a picture with a fan, Blanco quickly doubled back to get in the photo and then took her hand.
Gomez fan accounts on X began expressing worry about the newlyweds divorcing in December 2025, citing video footage of the couple seeming disinterested in each other while on a walk. An X post featuring the video read, "After the wedding, Benny Blanco has shown total disinterest in Selena Gomez." One content creator posted clips of the couple's interviews on Instagram, in which Blanco appeared to be embarrassing Gomez, claiming that she initiated many "firsts" in their relationship and exhibited insecure behavior, such as arriving too early for dates.
A body language expert sees signs of trouble in paradise for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore viewed the video footage of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on their December 2025 walk, and could see the same disconnect that the public witnessed. "Based on this clip, there does appear to be some emotional disconnection between Benny and Selena," Moore told The List. "The couple keeps distance in between them the entire time they're walking, which may be a giveaway for emotional distance, as couples who are truly close tend to naturally pull together when walking."
Moore went on to say that Gomez and Blanco could be "just going through the motions" in their relationship, based on the video clip. "When couples are genuinely in love, they tend to soften their eyes when looking at each other, crinkle their eyes and smile softly even when performing basic activities like walking down the street together," she said, noting that neither Blanco nor Gomez were doing anything like that in the video. She also noticed that while Blanco did look at his wife, he seemed happier when looking at his phone. Gomez, on the other hand, didn't look at Blanco at all in the clip. Whether they're headed for divorce or not, red flags keep piling up in Gomez and Blanco's relationship. Thankfully, they have a prenup.