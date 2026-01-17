Side-By-Side Photos Of Miley Cyrus & Her Mom Tish Will Have You Seeing Double
Miley Cyrus and her mom, Tish Cyrus, have a tight relationship forged from a life navigating fame. Decades ago, Tish dubbed herself Miley's "momager" (via Instagram), since she occupied the dual roles of parenting and shepherding her daughter's career during her "Hannah Montana" era. Even though Miley may not need the same support now that she's an adult, she and Tish still like to spend a ton of time together. "I never want to detach from my mom, because we're so close. I'll get tears in my eyes even talking about her," Miley confessed to The New York Times in 2025.
Beyond this deep personal connection, Tish and Miley's bond is magnified by their shared physical resemblance. Since Tish is accustomed to being by Miley's side, there are plenty of opportunities to compare their similarities. When Tish and two of Miley's siblings joined the "Flowers" singer for a photo session for an article in The Cut, one Facebook user proclaimed, "Tish's got those good genes. No but seriously she just copy and pasted x3."
Weirdly, one wild rumor about the Cyrus family involved a woman alleging in a court case that Tish wasn't Miley's biological mom. That case was eventually thrown out, which shouldn't be a surprise, given the number of identical features that can be spotted in these photos of Miley and Tish.
Miley and Tish mirrored each other in matching 'fits
Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus accentuated their resemblance at the Palm Springs International Film Awards in January 2026. It was a special night, and Miley received the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award. In celebration, the mother-daughter duo sported matching black suits and wavy blond locks. They even highlighted their shared facial features with similar smokey eye makeup and rosy-hued lips. "Okay twins! Gorgeous gorgeous," gushed one Instagram poster, eliciting a heart emoji from Tish.
Miley and Tish have the same smile
As they posed together on the red carpet in 2019, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus proved without a doubt that they look alike. With their glossy matching smiles, matching blue eyes, and shared nose shape, the resemblance is obvious. Miley's signature grin has been crucial to her identity in other ways. "Her real name is Destiny Hope," Tish divulged on "Tea Time with Raven & Miranda." "She always smiled when she was little, so we would call her Smiley Miley."
Miley and Tish's similarities extend across time
When Miley Cyrus was a kid, her resemblance to her mom wasn't as evident since they were at different life stages. While their similarities are evident now that they're both adults, it's also informative to compare them at similar ages. When Tish posted a 1990s-era throwback photo, one Instagram poster remarked, "The more Miley gets older I find the more she becomes your mini me." Compared to a present-day photo of Miley, mother and daughter look super similar from the shapes of their faces to their matching poofs of hair and hoop earrings.
Miley and Tish's twinning took time
2019 was definitely a year in which the similarities between Miley Cyrus and her mom, Tish Cyrus, really captured the public's attention. Here, Miley's lighter hair and similar makeup mirrored her mom's style. Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Tish were still married at the time, and they all attended an event together. For some, this opportunity for comparison ended the debate about which parent Miley most closely resembled. "She's gone from looking naturally more like her father to being like a cloned copy of her mother," asserted one TikTok user.
Accessories upped Miley and Tish's identical status
In November 2022, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus played up their look-alike status with matching accessories. While their cropped white tees, matching lapel pins, and black pants enhance the twinning illusion, their sunglasses and face-framing hairstyles seal the deal. The square lenses help viewers zero in on their astonishingly similar noses and mouths. Although Tish is 25 years older than Miley, their identical appearances caused some social media users to remark that the pair appeared to be siblings, rather than mother and daughter.