Side-By-Side Photos Of Miley Cyrus & Her Mom Tish Will Have You Seeing Double

Miley Cyrus and her mom, Tish Cyrus, have a tight relationship forged from a life navigating fame. Decades ago, Tish dubbed herself Miley's "momager" (via Instagram), since she occupied the dual roles of parenting and shepherding her daughter's career during her "Hannah Montana" era. Even though Miley may not need the same support now that she's an adult, she and Tish still like to spend a ton of time together. "I never want to detach from my mom, because we're so close. I'll get tears in my eyes even talking about her," Miley confessed to The New York Times in 2025.

Beyond this deep personal connection, Tish and Miley's bond is magnified by their shared physical resemblance. Since Tish is accustomed to being by Miley's side, there are plenty of opportunities to compare their similarities. When Tish and two of Miley's siblings joined the "Flowers" singer for a photo session for an article in The Cut, one Facebook user proclaimed, "Tish's got those good genes. No but seriously she just copy and pasted x3."

Weirdly, one wild rumor about the Cyrus family involved a woman alleging in a court case that Tish wasn't Miley's biological mom. That case was eventually thrown out, which shouldn't be a surprise, given the number of identical features that can be spotted in these photos of Miley and Tish.