Wild Rumors About Miley Cyrus's Family That Had Everyone Talking

When it comes to family drama, few can top Miley Cyrus' famous clan. Comprised of Billy Ray Cyrus, his ex-wife Tish Cyrus, and their six children, Brandi, Trace, Christopher, Miley, Braison, and Noah, the Cyrus family has faced quite a few tragedies and controversies, and their bonds with each other didn't always survive those storms intact.

The public first caught on to the troubles in their household in April 2022 when Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray after nearly three decades of marriage. This was followed by a family feud, a father-daughter falling-out that made headlines, and plenty of shade being thrown around. However, Miley later confessed that their problems started long before her parents decided to go their separate ways. Speaking to Monica Lewinsky on the "Reclaiming" podcast in June 2025, the "Flowers" hitmaker said, "My family have had a really difficult, you know — what did you call your decade? Dark decade? Yeah, we had one of those. Half of us weren't speaking to each other at one point."

Miley went on to explain that the tension mainly stemmed from a lack of communication and their mistake of not "[cleaning] things up as they're happening." However, in 2025, she made it her goal to mend the rifts within her family, especially the one that formed between her and Billy Ray. "I always wanted my family to feel like I was the safe place, that I always had the white flag when they came to talk to me," added Miley. While the Cyruses are now on the path of reconciliation, that doesn't mean fans will forget all the wild rumors about their family that popped up while they were on the outs.