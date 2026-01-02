Wild Rumors About Miley Cyrus's Family That Had Everyone Talking
When it comes to family drama, few can top Miley Cyrus' famous clan. Comprised of Billy Ray Cyrus, his ex-wife Tish Cyrus, and their six children, Brandi, Trace, Christopher, Miley, Braison, and Noah, the Cyrus family has faced quite a few tragedies and controversies, and their bonds with each other didn't always survive those storms intact.
The public first caught on to the troubles in their household in April 2022 when Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray after nearly three decades of marriage. This was followed by a family feud, a father-daughter falling-out that made headlines, and plenty of shade being thrown around. However, Miley later confessed that their problems started long before her parents decided to go their separate ways. Speaking to Monica Lewinsky on the "Reclaiming" podcast in June 2025, the "Flowers" hitmaker said, "My family have had a really difficult, you know — what did you call your decade? Dark decade? Yeah, we had one of those. Half of us weren't speaking to each other at one point."
Miley went on to explain that the tension mainly stemmed from a lack of communication and their mistake of not "[cleaning] things up as they're happening." However, in 2025, she made it her goal to mend the rifts within her family, especially the one that formed between her and Billy Ray. "I always wanted my family to feel like I was the safe place, that I always had the white flag when they came to talk to me," added Miley. While the Cyruses are now on the path of reconciliation, that doesn't mean fans will forget all the wild rumors about their family that popped up while they were on the outs.
Noah was allegedly in a love triangle with mom Tish and Dominic Purcell
Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus' 2022 divorce divided the family. During her 2025 "Reclaiming" interview, Miley Cyrus admitted, "I had a lot of loyalty to my mom," and sided with her in the wake of her parents' split. Her little sister Noah Cyrus, on the other hand, showed that she was in their dad's corner, collaborating with him for her debut album and calling him her "hero" on Instagram (per People). However, it wasn't until Tish tied the knot with actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023 that the divide within the Cyrus family became difficult to ignore. Several of the siblings were no-shows, with only Miley, Trace, and Brandi being present during their mom's nuptials. Noah then made it clear her absence was intentional by posting an Instagram Story of her rocking her dad's merch and hanging out with her brother Braison that day (via People).
Fans initially had zero clue regarding the reason behind the possible bad blood between Noah and her mom, but in March 2024, a juicy rumor offered a potential answer: Tish might have stolen her daughter's man. This speculation stemmed from reports that Noah previously dated Purcell and got upset when she learned her mom was marrying one of her exes. A source told People at the time that "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah," adding, "Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married." However, the insider also clarified that there was no overlap between the mother and daughter's respective relationships with the "Prison Break" star. It's unclear if this was indeed the case, but by May 2024, Noah appeared to no longer hold a grudge as she posted birthday wishes for Tish on social media.
A woman claimed that she was the Miley Cyrus' biological mother
By December 2025, the Cyrus family seemed to finally be at peace. Tish Cyrus and her youngest child, Noah Cyrus, posed together for a spread for The Cut's Fall 2025 issue alongside her older daughters, Miley Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus. Billy Ray Cyrus was the epitome of a doting dad when he celebrated Miley's engagement to Maxx Morando on Instagram. "So happy you and MaxxAgazillion found each other!!!! Congratulations! Happy to see you both so happy!!!" he wrote alongside photos of the happy couple, adding: "love Dad." However, the Cyruses had not yet enjoyed this peaceful period in their family when they found themselves facing yet another wild rumor. A woman named Jayme Lee claimed in a lawsuit that she was Miley's biological mother and had given up the singer for adoption to Billy Ray and Tish.
Lee alleged that she got pregnant at 12 years old after being trafficked and had approached several stars with an offer to adopt her unborn baby, including Julia Roberts and Dolly Parton. It was the latter whom Lee alleged put her in touch with a couple supposedly looking to adopt at the time: Billy Ray and Tish. According to Lee, she and the now-exes had initially agreed she would be allowed to see her baby, whom she claimed to be Miley, but Billy Ray and Tish did not do as promised following the alleged adoption. In her since-dismissed lawsuits, Lee made several allegations against the pair, including fraud, child abuse, and endangerment, and requested that a judge order DNA testing. Unfortunately for Lee, the courts sided with the Cyruses, with a judge ordering the woman to pay Billy Ray's legal fees.
Miley was rumored to have switched sides in the supposed Billy Ray-Tish feud
If there's one thing Miley Cyrus doesn't want people to doubt, it's her love for her mom, Tish Cyrus. From dubbing her mom "my hero" on David Letterman's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" (per The Independent) to dropping a song called "Mother's Daughter," Miley has made it clear that she is a loud and proud mama's girl. She also kept close to her mom in the aftermath of Tish's divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, which might have contributed to the singer's public falling-out with her dad. Miley and the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer eventually reconciled in early 2025, but not long after they mended fences, speculation started spreading that she might now have bad blood with her other parent.
The debacle began in May 2025 when fans noticed that Tish was no longer following her famous daughter on Instagram. Around that time, Billy Ray had posted Miley several times on his own account, leading some social media users to suspect that another fallout might have occurred, this time with Tish. But the mother and daughter duo quickly clarified that it was simply an honest mistake. "Have no idea how that happened but it's fixed now!" Tish wrote on Instagram (via E! News). Meanwhile, Miley told her followers, "My mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us," adding, "She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental, and uninteresting" (via People). Miley later teased her mom over the mishap on "Sorry We're Cyrus," jokingly saying, "You got some backlash and then suddenly you knew how to press that follow button real quick. I'm just kidding!"