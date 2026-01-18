Before & After Photos Of Bunnie Xo's Plastic Surgery Transformation Are So Jarring
Say what you will about Bunnie Xo and her husband, Jelly Roll, but you definitely can't say they're shy (the two have been more than happy to share some rather spicy marriage confessions in the past). But Bunnie Xo, in particular, seems to really pride herself on being an open book, as evidenced by her candor regarding her troubled youth and brushes with the law. She has undeniably had a stunning transformation — and she'll be the first to tell you that said transformation wasn't entirely natural. However, while anyone who knows Bunnie Xo knows that she's unrecognizable in throwback photos, viewing snapshots from her past and present side-by-side still makes for a rather jarring experience.
While it's unclear when exactly the photo on the left was taken, it must've felt like a lifetime ago by the time Bunnie Xo posted it as part of a then-and-now Facebook reel in late 2025. Compare it to the photo on the right, which was taken at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2025, and it looks like two different people. She has been open that she's no stranger to Botox and filler injections, and not only does Bunnie Xo make absolutely no apologies for her cosmetic choices, she's also made it clear that she's doesn't plan on giving up plastic surgery anytime soon. "Welp, ya girl is getting a facelift in March ... No words will talk me out of it," she wrote on Facebook in January 2026.
Bunnie Xo doesn't stand by all her cosmetic procedures
Bunnie Xo not only fully owns (and plans to continue) her drastic plastic surgery transformation, but is more than happy to push back against anyone who tries to criticize or insult her for it. "Some chick commented on my YouTube yesterday that fillers & Botox I get on my face are making my face look fat & old," she wrote on Facebook in early 2020, adding, "She also had the blurriest profile picture I ever saw but could see that you could use her forehead as a washboard to do laundry on. Dont [sic] throw stones when you live in a glass house."
That being said, Bunnie Xo doesn't stand by every single procedure she's ever gotten. For example, she got breast implants sometime around 2006, but ended up getting them removed in 2019 after beginning to experience various symptoms she attributed to Breast Implant Illness (BII). Evidently, her hunch was correct. In a May 2025 Instagram reel, she explained that her symptoms ceased, and reaffirming her belief that bidding farewell to her implants was one of the best decisions she ever made.
Additionally, Bunnie Xo has expressed deep regret over getting a BBL-like procedure, given just how poorly the entire experience went. "It was the worst thing I've ever gone through in my life," Bunnie Xo said on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast in 2025 (via Facebook), elaborating, "I woke up out of that surgery with the highest blood pressure I've ever had — my blood pressure was in, like, the 200s. I remember looking at my doctor and asking him if I was gonna die."