Before & After Photos Of Bunnie Xo's Plastic Surgery Transformation Are So Jarring

Say what you will about Bunnie Xo and her husband, Jelly Roll, but you definitely can't say they're shy (the two have been more than happy to share some rather spicy marriage confessions in the past). But Bunnie Xo, in particular, seems to really pride herself on being an open book, as evidenced by her candor regarding her troubled youth and brushes with the law. She has undeniably had a stunning transformation — and she'll be the first to tell you that said transformation wasn't entirely natural. However, while anyone who knows Bunnie Xo knows that she's unrecognizable in throwback photos, viewing snapshots from her past and present side-by-side still makes for a rather jarring experience.

While it's unclear when exactly the photo on the left was taken, it must've felt like a lifetime ago by the time Bunnie Xo posted it as part of a then-and-now Facebook reel in late 2025. Compare it to the photo on the right, which was taken at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2025, and it looks like two different people. She has been open that she's no stranger to Botox and filler injections, and not only does Bunnie Xo make absolutely no apologies for her cosmetic choices, she's also made it clear that she's doesn't plan on giving up plastic surgery anytime soon. "Welp, ya girl is getting a facelift in March ... No words will talk me out of it," she wrote on Facebook in January 2026.