Sophie Grégoire Subtly Shades Justin Trudeau Amid New Romance With Katy Perry
Even before they separated in 2023, Sophie Grégoire and Justin Trudeau's marriage already had a few red flags. The former couple shares three children, and Grégoire has been candid about the messy difficulties of their lives since separating. Grégoire's also had to deal with seeing Trudeau's very public relationship with Katy Perry generate outsized attention, as it did when Perry took to Instagram in January 2026 to post a steamy pic of herself smooching a smiling Trudeau at sunset.
Meanwhile, Grégoire made it clear where her own priorities lie. In an Instagram story from January 12, 2026, Grégoire reposted a video clip from nova_nestea with two clasped hands on the beach and the caption, "This year I found the love of my life." At first glance, this share may have seemed like Grégoire was about to reveal dating news of her own. However, as the clip continues, it's revealed that the hands belong to the same woman as she gleefully runs and collapses laughing onto the sand.
While this might feel like a bit of shade in response to Trudeau and Perry's publicized romance, it's also a continuation of themes that have been important to Grégoire for some time. In November 2025, Grégoire made a heartbreakingly candid response to the news of Trudeau's new relationship on the podcast "Arlene Is Alone." "It doesn't mean that you don't feel all those big emotions," Grégoire explained. "But at the end of the day, when you go to bed, what did I do in this case to take care of myself?"
Grégoire is passionate about mental health
Mental health is a topic that's close to Sophie Grégoire's heart, and she frequently mentions it during interviews and in Instagram posts. Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry aside, it's possible Grégoire chose to repost that video clip since it advocated self-love, mirroring her own messaging over the years. In addition, Grégoire has hinted that she's more likely to choose minimizing her own stress rather than openly sniping at her former spouse. "I'm very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers," Grégoire remarked on "Arlene Is Alone." "You can stay in that reactive mode, but you'll suffer the consequences."
To facilitate her own mental health journey, Grégoire has worked to process the range of emotions surrounding her breakup. For example, in July 2025, Grégoire made a poignant post about pain and love on Instagram. This exploration of the important lessons she learned from pain was just one of many times when Grégoire honestly revealed some vulnerable feelings.
In April 2024, Grégoire also explored emotions and relationships in her book "Closer Together." It was released less than a year after she and Trudeau separated, and Grégoire got teary-eyed talking about their break-up decision while promoting the book. "You jump across that circle of fire, you take that risk, because you're choosing your authenticity over your attachment, and that's living with integrity," Grégoire informed "The Social CTV." Based on her Instagram stories, Grégoire is as authentic as ever.