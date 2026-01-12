Sophie Grégoire Subtly Shades Justin Trudeau Amid New Romance With Katy Perry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even before they separated in 2023, Sophie Grégoire and Justin Trudeau's marriage already had a few red flags. The former couple shares three children, and Grégoire has been candid about the messy difficulties of their lives since separating. Grégoire's also had to deal with seeing Trudeau's very public relationship with Katy Perry generate outsized attention, as it did when Perry took to Instagram in January 2026 to post a steamy pic of herself smooching a smiling Trudeau at sunset.

Meanwhile, Grégoire made it clear where her own priorities lie. In an Instagram story from January 12, 2026, Grégoire reposted a video clip from nova_nestea with two clasped hands on the beach and the caption, "This year I found the love of my life." At first glance, this share may have seemed like Grégoire was about to reveal dating news of her own. However, as the clip continues, it's revealed that the hands belong to the same woman as she gleefully runs and collapses laughing onto the sand.

While this might feel like a bit of shade in response to Trudeau and Perry's publicized romance, it's also a continuation of themes that have been important to Grégoire for some time. In November 2025, Grégoire made a heartbreakingly candid response to the news of Trudeau's new relationship on the podcast "Arlene Is Alone." "It doesn't mean that you don't feel all those big emotions," Grégoire explained. "But at the end of the day, when you go to bed, what did I do in this case to take care of myself?"