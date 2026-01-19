Up-Close Pic Of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Puts Her Makeup Mistake On Blast
There is no shortage of influential women in politics today, but not many of them can claim to have made congressional history. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York representative who has become a firebrand for the Democratic Party, is one woman who can. Not just due to her ongoing feud with President Trump, but because she refuses to be ignored, whether she's grilling executives on Capitol Hill or making a statement with her controversial outfit choices. AOC is the kind of person who knows exactly what she wants, and though she's mastered the art of politicking and can go toe-to-toe with the best of them in Washington, a recent close-up photograph proves she's not immune to one of beauty's most universal mishaps.
If you've ever tried to apply mascara to your bottom lashes and then carried on with your day blissfully unaware of the tiny black specks dotting the bags under your eyes, congratulations — you're in excellent company. In an image captured on May 13, 2025, during a House Committee session, Ocasio-Cortez can be seen falling victim to the same cosmetic treachery.
This is the kind of makeup mishap that immediately sends a jolt of solidarity through everyone. You're out and about the entire day, and you suddenly catch your reflection in a mirror, looking vaguely like a panda. The culprit is often the bottom-lash mascara, which has a frustrating tendency to drip down or release tiny black dots onto the under-eye area. Mascara mistakes affect the top lid too, and they don't just happen to people who have oily skin or use subpar formulas. Sometimes, all it takes, believe it or not, is the simple act of blinking.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's beauty game is usually on point
In a world increasingly embracing the so-called lacquered "Mar-a-Lago face," AOC has stayed remarkably modest, if not downright graceful. Sure, she doesn't always nail that inspiring look we associate with someone who isn't afraid of regularly butting heads with the president, but here's the thing: She's also the first to admit it. The congresswoman once unveiled the truth about her makeup routine, cheerfully owning up to the fact that skincare for her is a "straight-up hobby" and that she does her own makeup without a team, per Elle. And the best part — certainly the most relatable — is that she learned it all from YouTube tutorials (via ABC News).
Her signature look, which consists of bold brows matched with warm contouring and the iconic red lipstick, has made her something of an accidental beauty influencer. She's spoken about how "femininity has power" (via Vogue) and uses her looks to challenge the notion that beauty and policy are mutually exclusive. But mascara flecks don't care about left and right politics. They're the great equalizer, proof that even a congresswoman is still, at the end of the day, fighting the same tiny wars as the rest of us.