Valerie Bertinelli's Gorgeous Hair Transformation Is Hard To Ignore

When she was in her early 20s, Valerie Bertinelli found herself in a high-profile public relationship with Eddie Van Halen, the guitarist for the rock band Van Halen. They first met backstage at the band's "Invasion" tour in 1980, which reportedly sparked their romantic connection, leading to their marriage in 1981. In addition to being a Hollywood power couple, Van Halen and Bertinelli both were nothing short of hair icons. Like Bertinelli, Van Halen was all about layered, voluminous, shaggier styles. The two sure knew a thing or two about a good can of hairspray.

Bertinelli continued to try new things with her hair, especially with regards to the texture. However, some styles didn't totally stick with her. On an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," for example, Drew Barrymore shared a photo from 1987 where Bertinelli is not only wearing a very of the era look, complete with a shimmering blue top and white sneakers, but has a long, blown-out, wavy cut with thick bangs. It's no stretch to say revisiting this pic threw Bertinelli for a loop. "That doesn't even look like me," the "One Day at a Time" actor said (via People). "I think we were married. Yeah, I was married to Ed there. ... I mean, that was the '80s though. I don't remember that. I don't remember anything about the '80s."

A few years after the aforementioned photo was taken, Bertinelli appeared alongside her rockstar husband at the Los Angeles "Batman" premiere in 1989 (pictured above), and they both, of course, rocked the big 'dos. While Van Halen opted for a side part with wavy layers, Bertinelli maintained her signature style, with straighter layers styled specifically to add extra movement and frame her face.