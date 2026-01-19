Celebrities Who Allegedly Cheated With Much Younger Partners
Celebrity cheating scandals are hardly breaking news, but add a much younger partner, and the outrage-to-fascination ratio spikes. These situations often highlight glaring power imbalances, with the older, wealthier celebrity leveraging their status and influence. The truth, as always, is more complicated. People enter these setups for all kinds of reasons, and fame doesn't cancel out real feelings.
When someone gets cheated on, especially with a much younger partner, it's like watching their shared history get tossed aside for something new and exciting. Those left behind often struggle with feeling replaced by someone who hasn't put in the time or work in the relationship. It's not just about the betrayal; it's about feeling like they weren't valued enough to stay faithful to. Cheating creates a before and after, and no crisis plan can erase that. Healing, for anyone — public figure or not — means stepping out of comparison, reclaiming your own timeline, and deciding what comes next on your terms. And for celebrities, this all happens with cameras documenting every painful moment.
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner's affair with Todd Waterman in 1989 remains one of the most talked-about moments of her life, something she has openly admitted was a huge mistake. In her memoir "Kris Jenner... and All Things Kardashian," Jenner admitted that the affair with the young soccer player in 1989 made her feel "young, attractive, sexy, and alive." Waterman, just 23 at the time, described their relationship in 2012 as a passionate whirlwind, saying it was "crazy," "wild," and "magical" (via Daily Mail). But while Todd looked back fondly, the momager has made it clear in more recent years that the affair wasn't worth the fallout.
Jenner reflected on the affair with a mix of regret and self-awareness during a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians" (as reported by People). When her daughter Khloé asked her directly, "What was your mindset when you cheated?" Jenner responded, "Being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don't really understand the consequences of your actions."
She went on to explain, "I don't know [why I cheated] because he was such a great husband and such a great dad." Jenner confessed, "I made a huge mistake. That's my life's biggest regret." Life moved forward on both sides. Kris met Caitlyn Jenner and married her in 1991. Robert Kardashian remarried twice before his death in 2003.
Jada Pinkett Smith
In 2020, Jada Pinkett Smith sat across from Will Smith at "Red Table Talk" and dropped one of the most buzzed-about confessions in Hollywood history. She admitted that, during a separation from Will, she had been involved with singer August Alsina. "I got into a different kind of entanglement with August," Jada said, before cutting through her own euphemism and saying, "Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely."
For Alsina, the relationship was far from casual. The singer, who was over 20 years younger than Jada, told Complex that he "totally gave" himself to the relationship and "deeply loved" her. Alsina even claimed that Will had given his "blessing" to the affair. Will eventually addressed these questions himself in a 2021 GQ interview, admitting that Jada "never believed in conventional marriage" and that they had both explored relationships outside their union at various points.
Despite the intense public scrutiny and the revelations about their unorthodox arrangement, Will and Jada appear committed to their partnership, no matter how unconventional it may be. According to People, as of 2025, their relationship "is still good," even after years of living separate lives. Jada has been clear on one point: No matter what challenges they face, divorce is not an option (via People).
Madonna
In 2008, as Alex Rodriguez's marriage fell apart, rumors swirled that Madonna had something to do with it. At 50 years old and married to Guy Ritchie, the pop queen was linked with the 33-year-old baseball star, who was married to Cynthia Scurtis. That July, Scurtis filed for divorce, citing "extramarital affairs" and "marital misconduct." While no names were mentioned in court documents, a source told People that the rumors about Madonna were "the last straw" for Scurtis, who reportedly left the country to avoid the fallout.
Madonna, however, didn't seem particularly bothered. In a statement to People, she denied the rumors outright, saying, "I am not romantically involved in any way with Alex Rodriguez." She added, "I have learned over the years not to take accusations and the many false reports about me very seriously." Rodriguez echoed her sentiment months later in December, telling People, "We're friends — that's it."
Whether or not there was any truth to the affair, the fallout was significant. Cynthia Scurtis' attorney called Rodriguez's connection with Madonna "an affair of the heart" (via People). By the end of 2008, Madonna's marriage to Guy Ritchie had also unraveled, though the two never publicly tied the split to the A-Rod rumors.
Donald Trump
Donald Trump's love life has always been as messy as his headlines. The former reality TV host's first marriage to Ivana Trump came crashing down in the early '90s when his affair with Marla Maples — 17 years his junior — became public knowledge. Ivana detailed the moment in her book "Raising Trump," recalling how Maples confronted her and said, "I'm Marla, and I love your husband. Do you?" Ivana responded, "Get lost. I love my husband" (via AP).
According to the Los Angeles Times, Maples later insisted to the NY Daily News that she was not a "home wrecker." "I had nothing to do with Donald's marriage. I don't want to be judged," she said. The scandal, however, firmly cemented Maples in the public eye, and she would later become Trump's second wife and the mother of his daughter Tiffany. Years later, Trump's reputation for infidelity would resurface during his third marriage to Melania Trump.
In 2006, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleged that she had a sexual encounter with Trump shortly after Melania gave birth to their son, Barron. Daniels testified in court that Trump compared her to his daughter, saying, "You remind me of my daughter ... smart, blonde, and beautiful" (via The Independent). Trump, who is 33 years older than Daniels, has denied the affair, but the allegations became a focal point during his presidency, with Daniels even filing lawsuits over alleged hush money payments.
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their split in 2015, and within days the narrative was swamped by reports that Affleck, 42, had gotten close to their 28-year-old nanny, Christine Ouzounian. Affleck denied the allegations, with his representative telling Page Six the claims were "complete garbage and full of lies."
However, Ouzounian reportedly told friends she was romantically involved with Affleck, describing it as "true love" and even showing photos of herself sitting on his lap and kissing him (via People). Page Six published photos of the nanny on a private jet with Ben Affleck and Tom Brady, reportedly snapped just days before Affleck's split from Garner was announced. If Affleck hoped to keep things quiet, the nanny's Instagram posts (retrieved by Entertainment Tonight), like one of her posing with a new Lexus, captioned "Keep calm and meet my new drop-top Lexi," weren't helping.
According to People, Garner found out about the alleged affair while she was in the Bahamas with Affleck and their children. Sources described her as "livid" and deeply hurt, with one insider calling it "the biggest betrayal." Garner addressed the scandal in a 2016 Vanity Fair cover story, where she admitted the nanny wasn't the cause of their divorce, but she wasn't letting Affleck off the hook either. "Let me just tell you something," Garner said. "We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes."
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant's image took a major hit in 1995 when he was arrested in Los Angeles for "lewd conduct" with 23-year-old sex worker Divine Brown. At the time, Grant was in a high-profile relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley, making the incident all the more scandalous. The fallout was immediate, with tabloids seizing on every detail, including Brown's claim to a tabloid that Grant paid her $60 for oral sex (via The Guardian).
According to The Independent, Grant was fined $1,000, sentenced to two years of probation, and ordered to attend an AIDS education program. Brown, however, faced harsher punishment due to her probation violation from prior prostitution charges and received a 180-day prison sentence. In a public statement, Grant expressed deep regret, saying, "Last night I did something completely insane. I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things, I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say" (via Los Angeles Times).
His candid admission set the tone for his subsequent public appearances, including an apology through People: "I was just an idiot. I didn't try to say, 'I've got this psychological problem.' I just said, 'I did it.'" On "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno, Grant told the host, "You know in life what's a good thing to do and a bad thing to do. I did a bad thing." Hurley, who had been in a relationship with Grant since 1987, initially stayed silent but later admitted in an interview with Barbara Walters that she "felt like she had been shot" when she heard the news.
Ashton Kutcher
Demi Moore's 2019 memoir, "Inside Out," lays out a stark account of a marriage thrown off balance by shifting boundaries. Among the most shocking revelations are allegations of Kutcher's infidelity, which Moore claimed happened twice during their six-year marriage. She recounts how Kutcher cheated on her with a 21-year-old woman while she was away filming "Another Happy Day" in 2011. Moore also details how she bent over backward to mold herself into the kind of partner she believed Kutcher wanted (via People).
One of the most troubling revelations from her memoir involves her agreeing to bring a third person into their bedroom, a decision she says was driven by her desire to please him. "I put him first," Moore wrote. "So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn't say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be."
While Moore doesn't shy away from admitting her choices, she also highlights how Kutcher later used those threesomes to justify his infidelity. Kutcher, for his part, has not directly addressed the allegations in detail. Following the memoir's release, he tweeted on X about nearly responding with a "snarky" comment before refraining. "Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife, and I deleted it," he added. Moore and Kutcher separated in 2011, and their divorce was finalized in 2013.
Rupert Sanders
In 2012, the entertainment world was rocked when US Weekly published photos of Kristen Stewart, then 22, in an intimate moment with Rupert Sanders, the 41-year-old director of "Snow White and the Huntsman." The fallout was immediate, given that both were in highly publicized relationships — Stewart with her "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson and Sanders with his wife, Liberty Ross.
Stewart publicly apologized to Pattinson soon after, telling People, "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry." Sanders also issued a public apology through People, stating, "I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family."
In a 2019 interview with Howard Stern, Stewart reflected on the disproportionate criticism she received, saying, "We lived in a different time then. The s***-shaming that went down was so absurd." She went on to explain that the intense scrutiny silenced her at the time, adding, "I was so self-conscious about seeming like an attention-seeker."
Sanders, meanwhile, appeared to avoid the same level of public condemnation, despite being over twice Stewart's age and in a marriage with children. Ross later described the experience in Vanity Fair as "horrible" and "really the worst." "I have no words to describe what we went through," she added. While Pattinson remained mostly silent amid the frenzy, in a 2014 interview with Esquire, he remarked, "S*** happens, you know? It's just young people ... It's normal! And honestly, who gives a s***?" (via Metro UK).
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne's four-year entanglement with Michelle Pugh, his hairstylist, put his often-chaotic personal life on full display. The relationship, which began in 2012 and remained a secret until 2016, caused significant damage to his marriage with Sharon Osbourne, unlike anything his years of rockstar excess had before. Pugh, 20 years younger than Ozzy, described their relationship as deeply meaningful, telling People that he made her feel cherished in a way she had never experienced. Ozzy, however, didn't exactly back up that narrative. While speaking to "Good Morning America" in 2016, he brushed off her romanticized version, calling the relationship "purely physical" and blaming it on his sex addiction (via ABC).
The discovery of the affair sent Sharon into a downward spiral. When talking to Jane Moore, who ghostwrote a memoir for her, Sharon explained, "He always, always had groupies, and I was so used to that. But when he knows the name of the person, where they live, and where they work ... it is a whole different thing, as you are emotionally invested." "I took, I don't know how many pills," she admitted. "So, I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom" (via The Mirror).
She explained that she made the decision because their children were older and could take care of themselves. Sharon only survived because a maid found her in time. Despite everything, the couple reconciled later that year. By 2020, Ozzy reflected on the affair during an interview with British GQ, saying, "I regret cheating on my wife." He further added, "I'm lucky she didn't leave me." Sadly, on July 22, 2025, Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76. His family confirmed that he was surrounded by loved ones.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger's affair with Mildred Baena was a household secret with a birth certificate. The affair, which occurred while Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver, remained a secret for over a decade until Shriver confronted him during a counseling session in 2011. According to Hello! Magazine, Shriver became suspicious as Baena's child, Joseph, grew older and began to resemble Schwarzenegger. When directly asked, Schwarzenegger confessed, saying, "Yes, Maria, Joseph is my son." Shriver, understandably, was "crushed" by the revelation, which ultimately led to the end of their 25-year marriage (via People).
Baena, in the interview with Hello!, opened up about the fallout and her own perspective on the affair. She said that when Shriver learned the truth, she showed surprising grace in the moment. "She cried with me and told me to get off my knees. We held each other, and I told her it wasn't Arnie's fault, that it takes two," Baena recalled.
Baena also admitted that she had loved Schwarzenegger at the time but was fully aware of his marriage and family, whom she claimed to care about deeply. She added, "I'm not making excuses, but at the time I was intimate with Arnold, I loved him" (via Entertainment Tonight). Schwarzenegger, for his part, took responsibility for supporting all his children, including Joseph and integrating him into his life. Today, Joseph not only looks like his father but also shares his passion for fitness and bodybuilding, often showing off his progress on Instagram.