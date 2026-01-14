RFK Jr. Takes TMI To The Next Level With Bizarre Donald Trump Health Claim
Although Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have had beef with Donald Trump in the past, Kennedy's been piling on the praise for Trump since they joined forces during the 2024 campaign. When Kennedy was sworn in as the Secretary of Health and Human Services, he continued to gush, informing Trump, "I genuinely believe you are a pivotal historical figure" (via WSJ News on YouTube). Now, Kennedy's taking his admiration in a different direction by talking about a topic close to Trump's (literal) heart — his health.
"He has the constitution of a deity," Kennedy asserted on "The Katie Miller Podcast," likely to guffaws heard around the world. "Dr. Oz looked at his medical records and said he's got the highest testosterone level that he's ever seen for an individual over 70 years old."
Although Kennedy claimed that Trump would welcome this disclosure, not everyone sees it as a flex. "As we age, men's testosterone levels decrease normally," Dr. Zachary Rubin explained on Instagram. Rubin noted that if Trump were taking testosterone replacement therapy to boost his levels, it could put him at risk for a heart attack or a stroke.
Trump's claims of robust health backfire again and again, and Kennedy's comments have similarly muddied the situation. A decade earlier, Trump's testosterone levels came up during his 2016 appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show." Although Dr. Mehmet Oz praised Trump's number at the time, not everyone was as star-struck, since other physicians noted that his level was a typical test result and nothing extraordinary.
Trump's diet could play a role
While it's unknown if Donald Trump has ever used testosterone replacement therapy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has personal experience. "I take testosterone replacement, which are appropriate to my age, and then I take a big fistful of nutrients," Kennedy divulged during a 2023 Newsmax interview (via "Inside Edition"). However, outside of replacement therapy, Trump's weight could be a factor.
Before Kennedy praised the president's testosterone, he dinged Trump's legendary love affair with fast food and diet soda. While Trump is 20 pounds lighter during his second term, he was previously classified as obese in his first term. "When somebody is obese, their testosterone levels may be artificially elevated on testing," Dr. Zachary Rubin explained in the aforementioned Instagram reel.
However, Kennedy was quick to claim that Trump's fast food is just an occasional habit. "If you travel with him, you get this idea that he's ... just pumping himself full of poison," Kennedy informed Katie Miller during his podcast appearance, claiming, "When he's at Mar-a-Lago or at the White House, he's eating really good food."
Although Kennedy asserted that Trump favored fast food out of concern for avoiding foodborne illness (which doesn't make total sense), taste seems to be a big factor. To erode Kennedy's argument, when the president was served fancy delicacies at Buckingham Palace during a state visit, Trump had a harsh review of the royal menu. He didn't find anything memorable, preferring the McDonald's truck that Saudi Arabia arranged for him.