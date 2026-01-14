RFK Jr. Takes TMI To The Next Level With Bizarre Donald Trump Health Claim

Although Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have had beef with Donald Trump in the past, Kennedy's been piling on the praise for Trump since they joined forces during the 2024 campaign. When Kennedy was sworn in as the Secretary of Health and Human Services, he continued to gush, informing Trump, "I genuinely believe you are a pivotal historical figure" (via WSJ News on YouTube). Now, Kennedy's taking his admiration in a different direction by talking about a topic close to Trump's (literal) heart — his health.

"He has the constitution of a deity," Kennedy asserted on "The Katie Miller Podcast," likely to guffaws heard around the world. "Dr. Oz looked at his medical records and said he's got the highest testosterone level that he's ever seen for an individual over 70 years old."

Although Kennedy claimed that Trump would welcome this disclosure, not everyone sees it as a flex. "As we age, men's testosterone levels decrease normally," Dr. Zachary Rubin explained on Instagram. Rubin noted that if Trump were taking testosterone replacement therapy to boost his levels, it could put him at risk for a heart attack or a stroke.

Trump's claims of robust health backfire again and again, and Kennedy's comments have similarly muddied the situation. A decade earlier, Trump's testosterone levels came up during his 2016 appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show." Although Dr. Mehmet Oz praised Trump's number at the time, not everyone was as star-struck, since other physicians noted that his level was a typical test result and nothing extraordinary.