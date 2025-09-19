McDonald's Connoisseur Donald Trump Drops Harsh Review Of The Royal Menu During His UK Visit

The plan that King Charles III and the royal family had to stroke Donald Trump's ego by playing into his extravagant tastes on his recent trip to the U.K. seems to have worked. Trump got to ride in a gilded carriage – just look at Trump's revamp of the Oval Office to know just how much he loves gold. But when it came to the food, apparently, Trump wasn't all that impressed. As Trump was speaking to reporters on Air Force One, he was asked about the state banquet, where he sat between Catherine, Princess of Wales, and King Charles, and what he ate. He responded: "Whatever the hell they served, I don't know. Whatever they served" (via Forbes Breaking News).

Trump's clear disinterest in what he was eating falls in line with his fondness for fast food. On the other hand, King Charles likes to eat organic food. The state banquet menu featured British ingredients. It started with "Hampshire watercress panna cotta with Parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad," followed by "organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes with a thyme and savoury infused jus," and the dessert was "vanilla ice cream bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet interior with lightly poached Victoria plums," per BBC News.

The menu also included specially chosen drinks in honor of the president, including a port from 1945 (Trump was the 45th president) and a cognac from 1912 (the year that Trump's mother was born). There was even a custom whiskey cocktail made for guests. Trump doesn't drink alcohol, so he didn't partake in these drinks. He did get a question from a reporter about whether or not he got a Diet Coke, his favorite soda, while at the banquet, but he didn't answer.