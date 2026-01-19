Hallmark's Biggest Stars Live Wildly Lavish Lives

For over 20 years, Hallmark has provided viewers with feel-good programs aimed at bridging people together, making memories, and giving in to the lovey-dovey romance moments that drive a Happily Ever After. While other networks and streaming services also offer content that delivers holiday magic and Christmas spirit, Hallmark is arguably the gold standard. The channel's roster of beloved actors is a major reason why.

While a Hallmark Channel original movie paycheck may not look like, say, a Marvel paycheck, actors who have become fixtures of the network sure seem to do well for themselves. In 2024, Jennifer Goldhar of Characters Talent Agency estimated to Business Insider that a Hallmark Christmas movie star's average salary would fall somewhere in the $150,000 range. Of course, the bigger the star, the bigger the salary: Before she left the network, Variety reported Candace Cameron Bure was bringing in $1 million a year.

And yes, the stars of Hallmark past and present sure do like to splash cash. Whether they're putting their money towards businesses, properties, cars, or vacations, here are some Hallmark stars who live seriously lavish lives.