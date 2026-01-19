Hallmark's Biggest Stars Live Wildly Lavish Lives
For over 20 years, Hallmark has provided viewers with feel-good programs aimed at bridging people together, making memories, and giving in to the lovey-dovey romance moments that drive a Happily Ever After. While other networks and streaming services also offer content that delivers holiday magic and Christmas spirit, Hallmark is arguably the gold standard. The channel's roster of beloved actors is a major reason why.
While a Hallmark Channel original movie paycheck may not look like, say, a Marvel paycheck, actors who have become fixtures of the network sure seem to do well for themselves. In 2024, Jennifer Goldhar of Characters Talent Agency estimated to Business Insider that a Hallmark Christmas movie star's average salary would fall somewhere in the $150,000 range. Of course, the bigger the star, the bigger the salary: Before she left the network, Variety reported Candace Cameron Bure was bringing in $1 million a year.
And yes, the stars of Hallmark past and present sure do like to splash cash. Whether they're putting their money towards businesses, properties, cars, or vacations, here are some Hallmark stars who live seriously lavish lives.
Jesse Metcalfe is a car enthusiast with an impressive collection
Jesse Metcalfe is one of those Hollywood stars who seems to try his hand at every available opportunity, a defining characteristic that shows through his resume. Metcalfe has starred in Hallmark movies such as "A Country Wedding" (2015) and "Harmony from the Heart" (2020), although his biggest role is Trace Riley, a character he portrayed for 37 episodes on "Chesapeake Shores" (2016-2021). Outside of Hallmark, Metcalfe is well-known for playing John Tucker in "John Tucker Must Die" (2006), as well as John Rowland in "Desperate Housewives" (2004-2007, 2009).
While Metcalfe keeps his Instagram post captions short, the photos are worth a thousand words — or should we say dollars? In addition to sharing snaps from photoshoots, he posts about things like special beauty treatments, paid brand collaborations, and a trip to New York Fashion Week.
When Metcalfe isn't busy working, there's a good chance he's behind the wheel of a luxurious vehicle. The Hallmark star is a dedicated car enthusiast with a particular affinity for classic models, which isn't exactly a cheap hobby. Metcalfe frequently posts his car escapades on social media, including a trip to the Las Vegas Concours that he took in November 2025. His personal car collection was highlighted in a profile by Silver Lake Car Club, in which the actor proudly showed off his 1966 Chevy Chevelle SS. "I really just love driving," Metcalfe states in the interview. "The experience for me is the escape."
Lacey Chabert lives in a stunning mansion
Lacey Chabert is to Hallmark movies what peanut butter is to jelly. Since 2010, the "Mean Girls" actor has appeared in over 40 Hallmark originals, including "Elevator Girl" (2010), "The Color of Rain" (2014), and "My Secret Valentine" (2018). As she told ET in 2018, she's proud to be part of a network that brings so much joy to viewers year after year. "People I run into on the street who talk about the movies and fans who contact me on social media, that's really the" No. 1 thing people say, 'Thanks for making something my whole family can watch that's uplifting,'" she said.
On social media, Chabert offers her fans a glimpse into her life and all that comes with being a Hallmark superstar. Most of her posts revolve around Hallmark in some way, but occasionally she'll share about things like partnering with Walt Disney World, filming "Lost in Paradise" in Fuji, and having a custom holiday ornament made of herself.
Chabert, who first became a household name in the '90s thanks to "Party of Five," has reportedly amassed a net worth of approximately $4 million. Naturally, Chabert's wealth allows her to make some pretty substantial purchases, including the $1.9 million Tarzana property she bought with her husband, David Nedhar, in 2019. And yes, she decks all of the mansion's halls. In a series of December 2025 Instagram stories reshared by Hello! magazine, Chabert showed off some of her stunning Christmas decorations, which she apparently started putting up in October. We'd expect nothing less from Hallmark's Queen of Christmas.
Jonathan Bennett is a seasoned traveler
Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett is best known for playing Aaron Samuels in "Mean Girls" (2004), but that's but one credit on his sprawling filmography. On the Hallmark Channel, Bennett has appeared in a number of Christmas movies, including "Christmas Made to Order" (2018) and "Christmas on Cherry Lane" (2023). He's also found success as a presenter, taking the lead in competition reality shows like "Cupcake Wars" (2016-2018) and Hallmark's "Finding Mr. Christmas" (2025).
Before Bennett moved to an undisclosed area in 2023, he resided in a residence affectionately nicknamed "Mai Tai Manor" in Palm Springs, California. The 1,296 square-foot 1970s ranch, which came with a beautiful pool and to-die-for nature viewers, was featured on shows like "Celebrity Homes Unlocked" and photographed in several magazines. Bennett and his husband, fellow actor and television personality Jaymes Vaughn, sold the house in 2023, profiting $1 million.
Fans of Bennett can follow him on Instagram, where he frequently posts photos and videos with Vaughn. When the hilarious duo isn't uploading skits for their millions of followers, they can usually be found sharing adventures ranging from the everyday mundane to vacations in some beautiful places, including Cabo San Lucas and Boston. At the end of 2025, he rang in the new year in New York City's Times Square, where he had the honor of hosting the New Year's Eve Ball Drop for the 10th time. "I get to stand on the center of the stage in the biggest party on Earth on the biggest night of the year...You know, it's not a shabby place to be!" Bennett told EntertainmentNow in December 2025.
Danica McKellar's palatial home is a nature enthusiast's dream
Danica McKellar isn't just a seasoned actor, but a well-respected mathematician who has published seven books on the subject. As far as her tenure with Hallmark goes, McKeller appeared in over a dozen movies, such as "Crown for Christmas" (2015), "Campfire Kiss" (2017), and "You, Me, & The Christmas Trees" (2021). McKellar has since parted ways with the network and joined Great American Family, but she'll forever be linked to the Hallmark Channel. With all her credits and professional endeavors combined, McKellar seems to be doing rather well for herself — although based on her social media, she spends her money rather modestly. For Christmas 2025, for instance, McKeller shared photos on Instagram of her home-baked Yul Log Cake and a quietly intimate family dinner.
With a hefty cash flow from multiple sources, one of the least surprising things about McKellar is that she lives in a stunning mansion. In 2022, McKellar made the move from Los Angeles to Nashville, Tennessee, purchasing a gorgeous six-bedroom home for approximately $3.1 million, per The Richest. In addition to being gorgeous, it's gigantic: The house is 8,500 square feet.
In an exclusive interview with People published in November 2022, McKellar raved about the move to the more rural area and gushed about having endless amounts of greenery, a great view, and a giant trampoline. "My husband [Scott Sveslovsky] and I have been wanting more nature for a long time," McKellar noted at the time. "We were kind of ready to not be in a big city anymore."
Andrew Walker and his wife run a juice bar
Canadian actor Andrew Walker is worth over a million dollars, which has a lot to do with the number of Hallmark movies the star has appeared in. Walker has starred in almost 40 movies for Hallmark throughout his career, starting with "A Bride For Christmas" (2012). While many actors tend to take on only a couple of projects per year, Walker's resume proves that he is an insanely hard worker. Since 2014, Walker has been cast in multiple Hallmark programs in one calendar year, with a record-breaking five Hallmark television film appearances in 2025. Walker's Instagram displays a solid mix of his personal and professional endeavors, although it's clear that starring on the Hallmark Channel has brought him some memorable experiences, including seats to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans football game on December 7, 2025. Walker also rang in his Christmas 2025 with a Balsam Hill tree, which cost anywhere from a couple of hundred to a couple of thousand dollars.
While his acting career certainly lines his pockets, it isn't his only income stream. Outside of his appearances on the Hallmark Channel, Andrew Walker runs a family business. He and his wife, Cassandra Troy, have a juice bar called Little West. Established in 2013, Little West sells cold-pressed juices and juice cleanses, with subscription services available. As the Little West official website states, "Andrew Walker strives to make the world a better place by empowering others to lead a healthier, more balanced lifestyle." Walker is also the co-founder of SkinMason, a skincare company that caters toward longevity and rejuvenation.
Candace Cameron Bure stays busy and paid
Candace Cameron Bure has been in the spotlight for virtually her entire life, earning her first acting credit at 6 years old for starring in the medical drama "St. Elsewhere" (1982-1988). Candace is best known for portraying D.J. Tanner on "Full House" (1987-1995) and "Fuller House" (2016-2020), but she also built a substantial career with the Hallmark Channel and Great American Family, with Candace serving as the latter's chief content officer. Candace appeared in dozens of Hallmark Channel movies before leaving the company in 2022, including "Moonlight & Mistletoe" (2008), "Christmas Under Wraps" (2014), and "A Shoe Addict's Christmas (2018)".
As of 2026, Candace's net worth is estimated to be easily over $10 million, an eye-watering figure that makes sense considering her various and long-term endeavors. Candace has an abundance of revenue streams that give way to the star's extravagant lifestyle, including authoring several books, competing on reality shows like "Dancing with the Stars," launching Candy Rock Entertainment, and engaging in too many partnerships to count. Candace and her husband, former NHL player Valeri Bure, also own and operate a winery on top of all of that with their friend, Joshua Peeples; Bure Family Wines was founded in the early 2000s and requires an exclusive membership to enjoy.
Holly Robinson Peete uses her platform to give back
Holly Robinson Peete made her acting debut on "Sesame Street" as a child and has been making her mark on the entertainment industry ever since. Throughout the years, Holly has appeared in TV shows like "21 Jump Street" (1987-1991), "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" (1992-1997), and "Like Family" (2003-2004). Holly was a co-host on the first season of "The Talk" and was a contestant on "The Masked Singer" Season 9 in 2023. As far as the Hallmark Channel goes, Holly is best known for her family's reality series "For Peete's Sake," but she's also in the four "Christmas in Evergreen" television movies. Needless to say, she's had a lot of success over the years — and that success has afforded her properties over the years, including a massive Beverly Hills mansion that she and her husband listed for $4.5 million in 2009.
Holly uses her platform and wealth to give back to others. In 1997, she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, launched the HollyRod Foundation, a nonprofit offering support to people with autism and Parkinson's. In a 2009 interview with Brain & Life, Holly spoke at length about her personal experience with Parkinson's and how the organization began. "We just started randomly paying people's drug bills, because insurance companies weren't covering them. It was about $900 dollars a month for these medications," she said. "We started paying people's bills, and getting them the medications they needed so they could go to work." She said their first fundraiser generated $50,000 in donations, and the rest is history.
Autumn Reeser is opening an online school
After landing breakout roles on "The O.C." and "Entourage," Autumn Reeser became a leading lady for the Hallmark Channel. On the network, she has starred in over 20 television movies, including "A Country Wedding" (2015), "Season for Love" (2018), and "We Met in December" (2025). In addition to her Hallmark work, she is a member of the WorkJuice Players theater troupe, was elected to a SAG-AFTRA board in 2015, and, per her official website, states her passion is "telling stories that inspire, elevate & transform."
In 2014, Reeser protected her millions during her divorce from Jesse Williams, and they co-listed their home for nearly $1.7 million. She reportedly lives in the upscale Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, which is nestled just below Griffith Park. As she said in a March 2025 interview with VoyageLA, "In my family, we are people who live simply and connected to nature."
While Reeser is still acting and a major influence on the Hallmark scene, she is using her life experiences, personal mottos, and wealth to make an impact on others. Reeser's latest personal project turned business, Earth School, is expected to open its remote doors in March 2026. The official Earth School website states that prospective members will receive several tools to foster self-realization and self-discovery, including 1-on-1 sessions with Reeser, live Zoom calls, and "Campfire Chats." As told to VoyageLA, Reeser's online endeavor is meant to "guide people through their own internal transformation," something that the actor clearly feels a passionate calling for more than anything.
Tamera Mowry-Housley co-owns a beautiful wine vineyard
Long before Tamera Mowry-Housley became a Hallmark star, the actor/host/singer was best known for telling Roger to go home alongside her twin sister, Tia Mowry, on "Sister Sister" (1994-1999). Tamera has starred in several Hallmark television movies over the past five years, such as "The Santa Stakeout" (2021) and "Tidings for the Season (2025). Tamera is another celebrity who has her hand in several different endeavors, however, which allows her the freedom to not just make lots of money, but to spend it how she wants. This couldn't be any more obvious when it comes to her home, which she opened the doors for a tour with Today in 2019. The article noted that the home, at the time, featured a number of unique pieces, including a mirror from the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. Tamera also shared that some of the home's chairs were collected from MLB stadiums from around the country.
One of Tamera's most luxurious endeavors is Century Oak Winery. The winery is located near her home in Napa Valley, California, and is co-run by Tamrea, her husband, Adam Housley, and their extended family. Established in 2000, Century Oak Winery sits on 37 acres and sells over 10,000 handcrafted bottles of wine a year. Between the winery, a line with Conair/Scunci, and the "Twintuition" book series with her sister,Tamera is one busy entrepreneur.
Alison Sweeney's expensive hobbies include horse riding
Alison Sweeney is best known for portraying Samantha "Sami" Brady on "Days of Our Lives," a character she has played on and off since 1993. On the Hallmark Channel, Sweeney has appeared in over 30 television movies, including portraying Alex McPherson in the "Chronicle Mysteries" and Hannah Swensen in the "Murder, She Baked" series. Sweeney's consistency and longevity when it comes to taking on projects pay off in terms of overall net worth, with the star reportedly being a multi-millionaire. Sweeney is another Hallmark star who used to live in Los Angeles but has since relocated with her family to Scottsdale, Arizona. Per Realtor.com, in May 2024, Sweeney listed her sprawling L.A. mansion for rent at the tune of $30,000 a month.
With an extensive career and a plethora of opportunities at her fingertips, Sweeney has more than earned her lavish lifestyle. One of the actor's most expensive hobbies comes in the form of horse riding, something that she shares her passion for on Instagram. Sweeney's family has a deep-rooted passion for riding horses in general; her daughter is now a seasoned competitor as a junior equestrian. Buying a horse can set a person back a pretty penny, and that doesn't even include all the fees, maintenance, and everything else that goes into taking care of such a majestic creature over the years. It seems safe to assume the Sweeneys have a nice amount of dough to throw around.