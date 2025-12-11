Lacey Chabert's Best And Worst Hallmark Christmas Movies

Every Christmas season, millions of viewers around the world turn to the Hallmark Channel for a cozy, feel-good escape into a magical world sprinkled with hope, romance, forgiveness, redemption, empathy, and second chances. Over the years, actors like Tyler Hynes, Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker, and Lacey Chabert have become familiar faces associated with these beloved releases. Chabert, in particular, is considered Hallmark royalty, as she's been with the network since 2014 and has starred in over 40 movies, many of which are holiday-themed. The brunette actor, whose first major role was Claudia Salinger in "Party of Five," is especially fond of the Christmas holidays and has established her own traditions with her family. They include crafting ornaments, customizing stockings, and whipping up delicious hot cocoa — in typical Hallmark fashion.

Which one of Chabert's Christmas appearances for the giant network is the most celebrated? Are all of her titles worth your time? The general consensus is that this actor is so cherished that even her least popular release overall, "A Wish for Christmas," isn't rated lower than 6/10 on IMDB (at least at the time of publishing).

Let's round up Chabert's greatest and not-so-great contributions to Hallmark's holiday programming through the years, taking into consideration factors like Reddit discussions as well as IMDB ratings and reviews.