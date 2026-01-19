Celebrities Who Have Contentious Relationships With Their Fathers

While Drew Barrymore is recognized as a star in her own right, she's descended from a famed family of actors. Her father, John Drew Barrymore, was the son of movie icon John Barrymore, part of a legendary acting dynasty that also included Lionel Barrymore and Ethel Barrymore. As she divulged in her memoir, "Wildflower," her dad was pretty much out of the picture, having separated from her mother before she was born. "The truth is I never lived with my father," she wrote. "I never even had a dinner with both of my parents. I never knew the whole story of how my parents met and got together."

While Drew gained early fame as a child star courtesy of her role in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," her relationship with her father was far from great. That was largely due to his personality, as free a spirit as ever existed — along with an addiction to alcohol and a tendency to become violent when under the influence. "My father never had an apartment," she wrote. "No address to send a letter. No phone to call him if the mood struck."

Regardless of his shortcomings as a father, Drew intrinsically understood that he was never cut out to be a parent and never held a grudge about his behavior. "My mom chose a wild card for my dad," she wrote in a 2020 Instagram post honoring her father, who died in 2004 at age 72. "He was a mad poet hedonist man child! But I understood that as a kid. Somehow I have zero baggage or dad issues."