Side-By-Side Pics Of Kaitlan Collins' Face Transformation Are Shocking

Kaitlan Collins began covering the Oval Office for The Daily Caller in 2017. Now at CNN, she's made history as one of the network's youngest anchors and, on a less professional note, side-eyeing President Trump after his snarky comment in July 2025. While CNN viewers have enjoyed Collins' relatability and prestige, the anchor has shown off her stylistic growth in the limelight. Collins can definitely rock a spicy little black dress, but her Instagram profile gives a glimpse into a stunning face transformation over the years.

Collins had a fuller face, minimal lip and cheek makeup, and rocked long layered hair in a 2019 Instagram selfie. While her smile remained radiant and camera-ready, Collins matured in the best way six years later. In her 2025 photo, her jawline is more defined, and she has slightly less volume in her cheeks. Collins also has a new makeup routine to complement her bronzed skin. She switched out bold eyelashes and eyeliner for a more minimal eye look, and she sported more lipstick and blush than she did in her early days at CNN. Her slick back hair in a 2025 Instagram carousel gives her gold earrings some room to shine. Fans showered the anchor with love by commenting a combination of heart eyes and fire emojis. Collins has always looked good, but the six-year difference is proof that getting older makes people more appealing and refined.