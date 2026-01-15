New Pic Of Kai & Vanessa Trump Has Don Jr. On Everyone's Lips For The Wrong Reasons
Relationships fall apart for so many different reasons, and typically everyone eventually moves on -– but that doesn't mean the public will. Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, parted ways back in 2018 due to a constellation of affairs and marital strain. There's no exact reason why people cheat, but as photos of Vanessa exemplify, her physical appearance shouldn't have been a factor. A recent Instagram post by the former couple's daughter Kai Trump features Don Jr.'s ex in a black, fitted gown, with crimson pumps accentuating toned calves, and spaghetti straps showing off her toned, tanned arms. The comments under the post are overwhelmingly positive, showering the mother-daughter duo with compliments on their beauty. The response on X (formerly Twitter), however, seemed to address a massive elephant in the room – Don Jr. himself.
Some users were more explicit in their reasons for calling the president's son out, pointing out that Don Jr. fumbled his ex-wife, with someone noting, "Vanessa Trump is absolutely stunning. He's absolutely free to move on, but what a huge loss for him." More users were less direct in their jabs, making comments such as "Marrying Vanessa was the smartest thing Don Jr has ever done." While Don Jr. has had multiple subsequent engagements since his divorce, his first wife is being framed as the one that got away.
Vanessa Trump is seemingly unbothered
Having your ex-husband brought up in response to your appearance can feel either validating or vicious, but Vanessa Trump is keeping her reaction vague. It's no secret the Trump family loves to golf (there's even a website tracking it), but Vanessa's fresh relationship with professional golfer Tiger Woods shows that she's fully committed.
Donald Trump Jr. got engaged to socialite Bettina Anderson in December of 2025, a milestone that seemed to bother ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle more so than his ex-wife. After almost a decade of co-parenting since their breakup, it would be in significantly poorer taste for Vanessa to fan the flames of pettiness. As of recently, the extent of her public profiles seem to be focused on her kids and their athletic endeavors.
When it comes to dating celebrities, Vanessa went pro long before her marriage to Don Jr. or her relationship with Woods. Allegedly starting the rumor that she was dating Leonardo DiCaprio back in the '90s, the former first daughter-in-law was eager to assume the responsibilities and glamour of dating in the public eye. She might be keeping a relatively low profile today, but her commitment to being at the right place at the right time set her up for a lifetime of media attention. Current high-profile relationship aside, giving birth to five of President Donald Trump's grandchildren has definitely ensured that she won't stay far from the spotlight for long.