New Pic Of Kai & Vanessa Trump Has Don Jr. On Everyone's Lips For The Wrong Reasons

Having your ex-husband brought up in response to your appearance can feel either validating or vicious, but Vanessa Trump is keeping her reaction vague. It's no secret the Trump family loves to golf (there's even a website tracking it), but Vanessa's fresh relationship with professional golfer Tiger Woods shows that she's fully committed.

Donald Trump Jr. got engaged to socialite Bettina Anderson in December of 2025, a milestone that seemed to bother ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle more so than his ex-wife. After almost a decade of co-parenting since their breakup, it would be in significantly poorer taste for Vanessa to fan the flames of pettiness. As of recently, the extent of her public profiles seem to be focused on her kids and their athletic endeavors.

When it comes to dating celebrities, Vanessa went pro long before her marriage to Don Jr. or her relationship with Woods. Allegedly starting the rumor that she was dating Leonardo DiCaprio back in the '90s, the former first daughter-in-law was eager to assume the responsibilities and glamour of dating in the public eye. She might be keeping a relatively low profile today, but her commitment to being at the right place at the right time set her up for a lifetime of media attention. Current high-profile relationship aside, giving birth to five of President Donald Trump's grandchildren has definitely ensured that she won't stay far from the spotlight for long.