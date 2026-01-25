Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Of Tyler Henry's Hollywood Medium Revealed

Raised in Hanford, California, Tyler Henry recognized he was clairvoyant when he was a child. As he recounted during an "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" appearance in 2018, he first picked up on his supernatural abilities when he was 10 years old. "I actually woke up one night and knew that my grandmother was going to die," he shared. "I was telling my mom this, her phone rang, and when she picked up the phone, it was the news that my grandmother had just died and it came from my dad who was calling my mom, so that whole instance changed everything." By the time he was in high school, he was performing readings for teachers and students for a fee.

Henry's big break, so to speak, came about after an esteemed actor learned of his work. As he dished on an episode of "The High Life with Ricki Lake," "[A]s kind of word of mouth spread, Southern California was a big draw because people were a lot more open minded than where I was from. ... Sarah Paulson was my first celebrity client, and she called me when I was a teenager, and I picked up the phone and my hand was shaking, and you know, that kind of seemed to signify the beginning of a very strange life."

Paulson loved Henry's readings so much that she invited him to an industry party in Los Angeles. That's where he'd meet Michael Corbett and Larry Stern, two of the people who would produce his future reality shows. As they recounted to The Cut, after sitting down for readings, they sensed they had a hit E! series on their hands.