6 Rumors About Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry We Couldn't Ignore

Can he really communicate with the dead, or is he the biggest grifter of the 21st century? Many can't seem to figure out which category "Hollywood Medium" star Tyler Henry falls into. Henry has had his fair share of controversial moments over the years, and amid all the whispers about whether or not he's a genuine psychic, his predictions have been both woefully wrong and eerily accurate. Still, some are convinced that all the signs are there that the famed medium is a fake. Naturally, he's been the subject of many rumors — some rather unflattering — and critics far and wide have weighed in with their two cents.

An opinion piece published by the Skeptical Inquirer in 2024 criticized Henry's performance on his Netflix show, "Live From the Other Side," speculating that facing guests without any prior preparation shows he's anything but a reliable medium. The piece also questions whether Henry's advice to clients is always sound, especially because he told Australian TV personality Harry Jowsey that he should continue his work after the latter expressed a desire to take a breather.

Henry, meanwhile, has always insisted that he simply wants to help people and that he couldn't stop his work even if he wanted to. "If I want to take three weeks off, by week No. 2, I start feeling a little funny and even funnier and even funnier," he told The Cut in 2024, adding that it's like being "spiritually constipated." He also appears unbothered by critics and skeptics. "I embrace skepticism," he told The Seattle Times. Whether Henry can really communicate with the dead remains a hot topic, and rumors about his abilities abound.