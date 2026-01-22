Photos Of Hollywood Nepo Babies That Look Nothing Like Their Parents
It's a nepo baby world and we're just living in it. Okay, not quite, but there are nepo babies all over the entertainment industry, and whether people love or hate the presence of nepo babies, it's undeniable that they're there. We see nepo babies on stage, in movies and on TV, on social media, on the runway, and even standing in front of the United Nations. Nepo babies are everywhere, and they're not going away any time soon.
What's interesting, however, is that we don't always recognize nepo babies. For starters, it's difficult to keep track of what the children of every celebrity in Hollywood have taken up as adults. But there are also several nepo babies working in different industries than their parents. To make things even more difficult to track, plenty of nepo babies don't even look like their famous parents. From kids who are carbon copies of one parent to offspring who don't resemble either of the people who gave them life, here are photos of Hollywood nepo babies that look nothing like their parents.
Dakota Johnson is Hollywood royalty, but she has her own look
Dakota Johnson's legendary grandmother, Tippi Hedren, is just one of the famous actors the "Fifty Shades" star comes from. Her mother is Oscar-nominated actor Melanie Griffith, and her father is "Miami Vice" star Don Johnson. It doesn't get much more Hollywood than that. But Dakota has forged her own path in Hollywood, both in public persona and looks. When Dakota is standing side-by-side with her parents, certain features of hers can be attributed to her mother or her father, but she doesn't bear a striking resemblance to either.
Maya Hawke looks nothing like her father
Maya Hawke has two very famous parents — four-time Oscar-nominee Ethan Hawke and action-star baddie (who's got an Oscar nod of her own) Uma Thurman. While Maya shares a last name with her father, she's got her mother to thank for her looks. The two are nearly identical, especially when comparing photos of Thurman at Maya's age. Despite looking nothing like one parent and exactly like the other, Maya maintains a great relationship with both Ethan and Thurman, seeking their advice in navigating the business they all work in.
Jack Quaid is a mix of his parents, but he doesn't heavily resemble either
His last name is unmistakably famous, but if a person were to be tasked with identifying Jack's famous parents without knowing anything about him, that person might struggle. Jack's parents, of course, are Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, two longtime Hollywood fixtures who were married for most of the '90s and had Jack. Looks-wise, Jack is a true mix of his parents, getting his youthful charm from his mother and his ruggedness from his father, but not heavily taking after either.
Chet Hanks has a look of his own
Chet Hanks is another nepo baby whose last name is virtually the only indicator that he's got famous parents (at least from afar). Chet is one of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's children, and he totally has his own look. From certain angles, particular features of Chet may favor his mother, while others may resemble his father, but even when he is standing next to his parents, Chet doesn't look much like either; he is his own man.
Katherine Schwarzenegger is a little more Shriver than Schwarzenegger
There's all sorts of history and fame in Katherine Schwarzenegger's bloodline. Her father is Arnold Schwarzenegger, action movie icon and former governor of California, and her mother is Maria Shriver, a journalist who's part of the Kennedy family. When looking at Katherine, she appears to be a Schwarzenegger in name only. Her father's genes didn't stand a chance against those coming from the Shriver and Kennedy sides. Katherine is all Shriver, looking very similar to her famous mother.
Maude Apatow doesn't closely resemble either of her parents
Maude Apatow has been working with her famous parents, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, since she was a child. One of her most notable roles as a kid was alongside her sister, Iris Apatow, in Judd's film "Knocked Up," which featured Mann. Maude and Iris played Mann and Paul Rudd's children, and plenty of audience members finished the film having no idea that Mann and Maude are actual mother and daughter. To this day, Maude could star in a film with Mann and fool unsuspecting viewers about their relationship.
Ella Beatty doesn't have her parents' famous faces
Ella Beatty's parents are as famous as they come. She was born to Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, an Oscar winner and five-time Oscar nominee, respectively, and Ella has followed in her parents' footsteps of becoming an actor. Ella's last name certainly indicates that she has famous parents, but her appearance does not. The actor doesn't bear a strong resemblance to either of her parents, instead taking a few features from each to make her own unique face.
Lily Collins doesn't quite have her father's face
Lily Collins has earned fame on her own thanks to her acting career, most notably starring in the hit Netflix show "Emily in Paris." But Lily is no stranger to the spotlight having grown up with an ultra famous father, Phil Collins, who's had major success with his bands and as a solo artist. Lily might have grown up as Phil Collins' daughter, but she definitely doesn't look like him. Her appearance is all thanks to her mother, Jill Tavelman, with whom Lily looks identical.
Hailey Bieber definitely doesn't look like a Baldwin
The Baldwin brothers — Alec, Daniel, Stephen, and William Baldwin — all look like each other. If one is acting in a film, viewers might not know which Baldwin they're watching, but they definitely know the surname. Meanwhile, many of their children don't closely resemble them, notably Hailey Bieber. Bieber is Stephen's daughter, and since she's matured, she couldn't look more different from her famous family. Bieber much more closely resembles her mother, Kennya Baldwin (who is a nepo baby in her own right in Brazil).
It's hard to say who Ella Stiller resembles
Ella Stiller is making her own way in Hollywood. Although she has worked with her father before, Ella's most notable acting roles thus far have been independent from either of her parents, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. Because of this separation, as well as not outright resembling either of her parents in looks, Ella has been able to build a career without being too closely connected to the nepo-baby tag. Ella does, however, have a famous last name, so she'll always be somewhat associated with her celebrity lineage.
Jamie Lee Curtis doesn't look like her Old Hollywood icon mother
Enough time has passed that many people might not even know that Jamie Lee Curtis is a nepo baby. The Oscar winner is the daughter of Janet Leigh, best known for starring in the classic horror film "Psycho." Jamie Lee's father, Tony Curtis, was famous, too, known for his starring role in "Some Like It Hot" alongside Marilyn Monroe. Jamie Lee doesn't look much like either of her parents. She's somewhat of a mix, but mostly has her own unique appearance.
Drew Barrymore is a Barrymore in name, not in looks
When Drew Barrymore hit the scene as a child actor, it was easy for the public to associate her with her famous family thanks to her last name. But had she taken on a stage name, Drew might've had a little more time to establish her own identity. Drew's father was John Drew Barrymore, son of John Barrymore, both of whom were famous actors. Drew's last name is unmistakable in Hollywood, but she doesn't resemble her famous family in looks — just talent.
Suri Cruise is the spitting image of her mother, not her father
Suri Cruise, aka Suri Noelle, has been famous since before she was born. In 2006, the public couldn't wait for pictures of the newborn to see which of her famous parents, Tom Cruise or Katie Holmes, she resembled. The celebrity kiddo has always resembled her mother, but after photos of Suri Cruise's head-turning transformation in 2025 surfaced, it became clearer than ever how much she doesn't look like Tom. Suri keeps a low profile, but when she's spotted out with Holmes, she looks just like a younger version of her mother.
Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon have their own looks
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's marriage may have ended, but it gave them two kids: Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon. The twins are the eldest of Nick's many children and the only two that Carey has mothered. Though they look somewhat like each other, Monroe and Moroccan don't bear much resemblance to either of their parents. The fraternal twins have their own looks, and according to their super famous parents, they have their own interests and personalities, too.
Shiloh Jolie is her mother's twin, not her father's
When Shiloh Jolie was born, the world wasn't just eager to know what she looked like, but also who she looked like. Shiloh is the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and while looking like either of her famous parents would be like winning the genetic lottery, it's clear that Shiloh is her mother's twin, not her father's. Shiloh's eyes, nose, and lips all come from Angelina, and the older Shiloh gets, the more she looks like her mother.
Sunday Rose has a look that's unique from her parents
Sunday Rose has made a concerted effort to separate herself from her parents. The daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Rose doesn't use either of her surnames professionally, opting for her middle name instead, and works as a model rather than a singer or an actor. Rose could absolutely go undetected as a nepo baby in the modeling industry as she's got her own, unique look. She might've borrowed a few of her father's features, but Rose definitely isn't a copy of either parent.
Brooklyn Beckham doesn't quite resemble either of his parents
Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, is another nepo baby who looks like his famous parents in some instances, then totally unique in others. From certain angles, Brooklyn appears to have the eyes and nose of his father, and perhaps the facial shape of his mother. But other times, Brooklyn looks completely different from either David or Posh, leading onlookers to wonder where he gets his looks from.
Lourdes Leon doesn't share her mother's face
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon has been turning heads for a while now. The child of one of the most famous musicians of all time, and actor Carlos Leon, Lourdes grew up with plenty of attention around her family. As she matured, though, she garnered some of that attention on her own, especially because her look is so unique from her mother's. Lourdes and Madonna don't have much in common physically. Lourdes does, however, look quite similar to her father, and she grows to look more like him as she gets older.
Miley Cyrus looks exactly like her mother and nothing like her father
If fans of "Hannah Montana" didn't know that Billy Ray Cyrus is Miley Cyrus' father, they would've thought that Billy Ray and Miley were just two actors who booked the same TV show. Billy Ray and Miley share a talent and love for music and performing, but they look nothing alike. Instead, Miley looks just like her mother, Tish Cyrus. And the older Miley gets, the more closely she resembles Tish. The two could easily be mistaken for sisters.
Michael Consuelos is a copy of his father, not his mother
Kelly Ripa's genes didn't stand a chance against Mark Consuelos' when it came to their son Michael Consuelos. Michael doesn't look a thing like his famous mother, but he's a carbon copy of Mark. In fact, the two look so much alike that Michael was hired to play a younger version of Mark on "Riverdale." Had the audience not known they were father and son, they might've thought "Riverdale" used AI technology to make Mark look like a younger version of himself for the scenes.
Sofia Richie doesn't quite look like either of her parents
Sofia Richie has had a stunning transformation. Thanks to growing up with famous parents, music superstar Lionel Richie and fashion industry maven Diane Alexander, Sofia has been in the spotlight since she was a child. While a certain resemblance with both her parents could be seen when she was younger, as she's grown, Sofia's developed a unique appearance. Thanks to her work in a different industry than either of her parents, Sofia has stepped out from their shadows and built a fan base of her own.
Hayley Hasselhoff doesn't have her father's famous face
Hayley Hasselhoff is the daughter of David Hasselhoff of "Baywatch" fame and the late Pamela Bach, a soap-opera star who also appeared in "Baywatch." Hayley Hasselhoff is forging a career in the entertainment industry, too, working as both a model and an actor. If it weren't for her last name, though, industry professionals might not make the correlation with her father — Hayley and "The Hoff" don't exactly resemble each other. Rather, she gets her features and her blond locks from her mother.
Ava Phillippe doesn't look a thing like her father
Ava Phillippe may share a last name with her famous father, Ryan Phillippe, but from the outside, that's about it. Ava is a facsimile of her mother, Reese Witherspoon. Seriously, side-by-side pictures of Reese Witherspoon and her daughter will have you seeing double. The two have dished that they don't see a resemblance, but the rest of the world is sure convinced that Ava and Witherspoon are actually twins, not mother and daughter. Ava may have hints of her father when looking straight on, but her profile is all Witherspoon.
North West looks more like a West than a Kardashian
The Kardashian siblings resemble one another, but their children have their own looks. North West may spend more time with her mother, Kim Kardashian, but she looks exactly like her father, Kanye West. North has her father's face, and she seems to have his famously stoic disposition, too, at least when the cameras are around. There is one piece of North that she got equally from her mother and her father, though: her love of fashion. Kim, Kanye, and North will always have that in common.
Max and Emme Muñiz don't look like their mother, J.Lo
Max and Emme Muñiz have two ultra-famous parents, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez. The twins keep a relatively low profile, occasionally attending movie premieres and fashion shows with their mom. Max and Emme aren't spotted in public much with their father, but they don't have to be next to Anthony for the public to tell who the twins resemble. Neither Max nor Emme look much like Lopez, but both, especially Max, share their appearance with their dad.
Violet Affleck doesn't look like her famous father
Of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's three children, the most public-facing is their eldest, Violet Affleck. Violet is an activist who often speaks publicly on issues related to climate change, COVID-19, and clean-air initiatives. If someone didn't know any better, they might think they were watching Garner give a speech. The mother and daughter could trade places for a short while and no one would notice, whereas she bears no physical similarities with her Oscar-winning dad.