It's a nepo baby world and we're just living in it. Okay, not quite, but there are nepo babies all over the entertainment industry, and whether people love or hate the presence of nepo babies, it's undeniable that they're there. We see nepo babies on stage, in movies and on TV, on social media, on the runway, and even standing in front of the United Nations. Nepo babies are everywhere, and they're not going away any time soon.

What's interesting, however, is that we don't always recognize nepo babies. For starters, it's difficult to keep track of what the children of every celebrity in Hollywood have taken up as adults. But there are also several nepo babies working in different industries than their parents. To make things even more difficult to track, plenty of nepo babies don't even look like their famous parents. From kids who are carbon copies of one parent to offspring who don't resemble either of the people who gave them life, here are photos of Hollywood nepo babies that look nothing like their parents.