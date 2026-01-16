Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Gives Donald Trump Subtle Middle Finger With Latest Move

When MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos divorced in 2019, there were an outsized amount of assets to consider. After the divorce was finalized, Scott walked away a billionaire many times over, and she was committed to generosity. "I have a disproportionate amount of money to share," Scott declared on The Giving Pledge website. "It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty."

Scott's philanthropic efforts have continued at a steady pace, and Bezos' ex-wife donated millions of dollars in 2025. Now that it's 2026, Scott's forging ahead with a $45 million donation to The Trevor Project. The charitable organization provides a number of services for LGBTQ+ young people including crisis counseling and suicide prevention, and was facing financial worries after the Trump administration cut its government funding in 2025. Scott's donation makes up for that loss and provides a $20 million dollar cushion.

Scott previously donated to The Trevor Project, but this time she stepped up her donation by over seven times the original amount. While this is a one-time contribution, the nonprofit hopes to use the funds to reap continued benefits. In addition, beyond the dollars, "MacKenzie Scott's support sends a powerful message: LGBTQ+ young people matter, and the world is full of people fighting for their safety and well-being," Jaymes Black, The Trevor Project's CEO, wrote on the organization's blog.