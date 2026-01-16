Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Gives Donald Trump Subtle Middle Finger With Latest Move
When MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos divorced in 2019, there were an outsized amount of assets to consider. After the divorce was finalized, Scott walked away a billionaire many times over, and she was committed to generosity. "I have a disproportionate amount of money to share," Scott declared on The Giving Pledge website. "It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty."
Scott's philanthropic efforts have continued at a steady pace, and Bezos' ex-wife donated millions of dollars in 2025. Now that it's 2026, Scott's forging ahead with a $45 million donation to The Trevor Project. The charitable organization provides a number of services for LGBTQ+ young people including crisis counseling and suicide prevention, and was facing financial worries after the Trump administration cut its government funding in 2025. Scott's donation makes up for that loss and provides a $20 million dollar cushion.
Scott previously donated to The Trevor Project, but this time she stepped up her donation by over seven times the original amount. While this is a one-time contribution, the nonprofit hopes to use the funds to reap continued benefits. In addition, beyond the dollars, "MacKenzie Scott's support sends a powerful message: LGBTQ+ young people matter, and the world is full of people fighting for their safety and well-being," Jaymes Black, The Trevor Project's CEO, wrote on the organization's blog.
Scott's giving power is mighty
Although MacKenzie Scott has vowed to keep giving until she's out of funds, she's not likely to be in that position any time soon. Even after gifts of over $26 billion, her net worth was estimated at $34 billion in 2025. Rather than looking for accolades for her charitable contributions, Scott has indicated that she is motivated by the idea of paying it forward, just like the people who helped her out when she was struggling. For instance, Scott's college roommate gave her a $1,000 loan, which allowed her to remain in school.
While Scott may be keeping herself above the political fray, her gift to The Trevor Project isn't the first time she's sent a subtle message that she's unhappy with Donald Trump's political choices. Besides contributing to other organizations that lost government dollars, Scott has encouraged others to use whatever resources are available to them to make their point. "What if care is a way for all of us to make a difference in leading and shaping our countries?" Scott mused in an October 2025 blog post. "Votes are not the only way to show what we'd like to see more of in our societies."
However, if she did display an interest in politics, Scott's reputation for doing good with her vast funds would serve her well. After news of her donation to The Trevor Project, more than one social media user expressed the wish that Scott become U.S. president.