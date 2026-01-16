Jimmy Kimmel Re-Ignites His Donald Trump Feud With Sizzling Troll Over Nobel Prize

There was a time when Donald Trump appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show as a guest, but a lot has changed since then. Kimmel is just one of the late night TV show hosts who have been on the receiving end of Trump's fury. Things appeared to come to a head between the two of them in September when Kimmel was temporarily suspended from his show after he made comments about Charlie Kirk's death. And clearly, the two men aren't going to be seeing eye to eye any time soon after what Kimmel said about Trump being gifted the Nobel Peace Prize medal by Venezuela's María Corina Machado. On his show, Kimmel offered up some awards he's won himself, saying that he would give them to Trump if he pulled ICE out of Minnesota.

Jimmy Kimmel offers to let Trump have one of his trophies if he will pull ICE out of Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/OhbQitGZYU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 16, 2026

Kimmel has won a Daytime Emmy, a Writer's Guild Award, a Clio, a Webby, and even the 2015 Soul Train Award for White Person of the Year, and he offered any and all of them to Trump. Because it certainly seems like Trump is open to receiving awards he didn't earn himself, as he took possession of Machado's Nobel Peace Prize medal.

But while he may have the medal, the Norwegian Nobel Committee and the Nobel Institute have made it clear in a press release that the award itself is not transferable. But Trump is a longtime fan of anything gold (just look at the redone Oval Office), so our guess is that he'll still be showing off the prestigious gold medal even if he wasn't the original recipient.