Donald Trump's Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel During First Campaign Is Jarring To See Today

During his second stint in the White House, President Donald Trump has had several meltdowns directed at late night television. With such a fragile ego on display, it's almost enough to erase the memory of the times his appearances on late night TV possibly helped him get to where he is today. There was the disastrous time Trump hosted "Saturday Night Live," which many suggested softened his image and perhaps contributed to his clinching the 2016 presidential race. However, there was a December 2015 appearance Trump made that might have everyone doing a double take: Trump went on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and the two seemingly hit it off.

From discussing Tom Brady to inquiring about "Star Wars" to dunking on Trump's odd doctor, the two kept it light and fast-paced. Kimmel even busted out a children's book titled "Winners and Losers" that he claimed to have ghostwritten for the then-presidential candidate. In fact, Kimmel even got Trump to read the final line of the book. The late night host quipped the penultimate line of, "There are two kinds of people, which one will you be? A loser like them? Or a winner ... " Trump then took the book and proved his literacy by exclaiming, "like me."

While this moment was very chummy, it didn't last. Since Trump ascended to the highest office, Kimmel has become an ardent and outspoken critic of the president and his family — and Trump has certainly fired back.