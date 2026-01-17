Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Bold Wedding Move Is A Slap In The Face To Their Exes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes got engaged in September 2025 and waited a month before letting the public know the good news. But their relationship is full of red flags, and according to an Us Weekly report, a sketchy decision about the guest list has just been added to the pile. A source told the publication that they're planning on inviting their exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig (who are also in a relationship and reportedly living together), to their nuptials. "They're not expecting them to come, even though Amy really wishes they could be a blended and normal family and all get along," the source said.
Everything about this decision raises questions. If the former "GMA3" co-workers know their exes are going to decline the invitation, why did they send it? Shue and Robach blended children from their respective previous marriages when they got married, and Holmes and Fiebig share a daughter. So, some people in this twisted love square are likely in touch about visitation, and the kids are likely invited to the wedding. The time for an olive branch is not your wedding, especially when you also fractured friendships with your fiancé's ex-spouses in the midst of one of the biggest scandals a morning show has ever seen. This decision just seems like unnecessary salt in the wound.
Robach and Holmes are reportedly planning a small wedding
Amy Robach and T.J, Holmes were coworkers on "GMA3" when their romance was exposed in November 2022. They were put on hiatus from the show a few days later and officially fired in January 2023. The couple now hosts an iHeart podcast together called "Amy & TJ," but have kept a relatively low profile since public interest in the scandal has dissipated. The source told Us Weekly that Robach and Holmes aren't planning to invite their former "GMA" coworkers to the wedding. "The wedding is not going to be celebrity-heavy," the source said, adding that only 50 to 60 guests will be in attendance. Robach is reportedly planning for her daughters, Ava and Analise, and Holmes' daughter, Sabine, to be bridesmaids on the big day.
Despite the likely tension between Holmes and his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, the source told the publication he and Robach spent the holidays together with their kids in New York and Los Angeles, and are planning another vacation with their kids before the stress of the wedding settles in to continue bonding as a family.