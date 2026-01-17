Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Bold Wedding Move Is A Slap In The Face To Their Exes

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes got engaged in September 2025 and waited a month before letting the public know the good news. But their relationship is full of red flags, and according to an Us Weekly report, a sketchy decision about the guest list has just been added to the pile. A source told the publication that they're planning on inviting their exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig (who are also in a relationship and reportedly living together), to their nuptials. "They're not expecting them to come, even though Amy really wishes they could be a blended and normal family and all get along," the source said.

Everything about this decision raises questions. If the former "GMA3" co-workers know their exes are going to decline the invitation, why did they send it? Shue and Robach blended children from their respective previous marriages when they got married, and Holmes and Fiebig share a daughter. So, some people in this twisted love square are likely in touch about visitation, and the kids are likely invited to the wedding. The time for an olive branch is not your wedding, especially when you also fractured friendships with your fiancé's ex-spouses in the midst of one of the biggest scandals a morning show has ever seen. This decision just seems like unnecessary salt in the wound.