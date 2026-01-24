Sophie Turner And Chris Martin's Supposed Relationship Comes With A Massive Age Gap

Although Sophie Turner didn't directly deny reports that she is romantically involved with Chris Martin, she told Net-A-Porter in a January 2026 cover story that she's too busy to date. "I mean, I haven't seen my friends or gone on a date in weeks, months!" the actor said. "I just sack off parts of my life sometimes. I only have the capacity for work and family right now. But I'm working on it. I'll get there." It was an artful dodge of her relationship status, which is understandable if she and Martin are taking their relationship slow or are not ready to go public.

Either way, it's likely we won't hear about it from Turner directly. In the same interview, she shared her belief that rumors and gossip die faster with silence, which is why she avoids commenting about her personal life. Nonetheless, she acknowledged that this can be a frustrating stance whenever false rumors emerge. "But it means that you can't stand up for yourself ever, so there's a feeling of helplessness and shame," she confessed.

Whether she and Martin are serious or not, she appeared to have an innocent crush on the "Yellow" singer when her then-husband, Joe Jonas, surprised her with a birthday message from Martin on his 2020 Quibi show, "Cup of Joe." "I'm not going to cry on camera," Turner said after watching the video, giggling awkwardly and giving Jonas a high five. So, it would make sense if she took the opportunity to explore that attraction when she and Martin were both single. Plus, the actor has been open about the fact that she struggles living away from her native England, so maybe Martin, an Englishman, provides her some comfort no matter where they meet up.