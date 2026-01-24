Sophie Turner And Chris Martin's Supposed Relationship Comes With A Massive Age Gap
Actor Sophie Turner and singer Chris Martin have been romantically linked since October 2025, at least according to the breathless reporting of salacious tabloids. They've actually known each other casually for years through the music industry, as Turner shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Joe Jonas.
Apparently, the two Brits began dating just one month after the "Game of Thrones" star ended her relationship with aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson. Martin had also ended an eight-year relationship with his ex-fiancée, Dakota Johnson, in June 2025. So, even if their relationship was in its casual early stages, Turner and the Coldplay frontman wasted no time in moving forward.
While moving too quickly into a relationship can be concerning, Turner and Martin's glaring age gap is a far bigger red flag. Martin was born on March 2, 1977, while Turner was born on February 21, 1996, meaning there are almost 19 years separating the "Fix You" singer and the "Joan" star (or 18 years, 11 months, and 19 days, to be exact). Martin and Turner are two legal, consenting adults, and are free to date whomever they want to, but that doesn't change the unique relationship challenges that come when partners are from entirely different generations.
Sophie Turner claims she doesn't have time to date
Although Sophie Turner didn't directly deny reports that she is romantically involved with Chris Martin, she told Net-A-Porter in a January 2026 cover story that she's too busy to date. "I mean, I haven't seen my friends or gone on a date in weeks, months!" the actor said. "I just sack off parts of my life sometimes. I only have the capacity for work and family right now. But I'm working on it. I'll get there." It was an artful dodge of her relationship status, which is understandable if she and Martin are taking their relationship slow or are not ready to go public.
Either way, it's likely we won't hear about it from Turner directly. In the same interview, she shared her belief that rumors and gossip die faster with silence, which is why she avoids commenting about her personal life. Nonetheless, she acknowledged that this can be a frustrating stance whenever false rumors emerge. "But it means that you can't stand up for yourself ever, so there's a feeling of helplessness and shame," she confessed.
Whether she and Martin are serious or not, she appeared to have an innocent crush on the "Yellow" singer when her then-husband, Joe Jonas, surprised her with a birthday message from Martin on his 2020 Quibi show, "Cup of Joe." "I'm not going to cry on camera," Turner said after watching the video, giggling awkwardly and giving Jonas a high five. So, it would make sense if she took the opportunity to explore that attraction when she and Martin were both single. Plus, the actor has been open about the fact that she struggles living away from her native England, so maybe Martin, an Englishman, provides her some comfort no matter where they meet up.