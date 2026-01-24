Up Close Pics Of Anna Paulina Luna Put Her Mar-A-Lago Face Work On Blast

People often recognize Anna Paulina Luna, the Florida U.S. representative, for her staunch support of Donald Trump, having once infamously introduced a bill to add his visage to Mount Rushmore. But being a Trump devotee and even sponsoring resolutions to expunge both of his impeachments from congressional history aren't the only things that you can chalk up to her questionable judgment. Luna might also be a convert to the so-called "Mar-a-Lago" face, with signs suggesting she may have joined the long list of MAGA women adopting the trend. The rep's makeup has always been a dated disaster, too, so between her cakey foundation and the near-religious fervor for the president, someone from the GOP ought to stage an intervention for her one of these days.

At this point, MAGA stars should really think about quitting plastic surgery in 2026. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene has made her thoughts on the "Mar-a-Lago" trend crystal clear — and let's just say she's not a fan. We're talking about a woman who has spent the better part of the past decade regurgitating many of the MAGA crowd's talking points. So, where does that leave people like Anna Paulina Luna? Well, nowhere good, it turns out, because despite the fact that she's never publicly addressed the plastic surgery rumors, something about her face in close-up photos practically screams: yes, I've seen a needle or two... or twelve, in my time.