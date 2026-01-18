Barack Obama's Birthday Post For Michelle Proves They Have What Donald And Melania Never Will
Ever stunning and transforming, Michelle Obama celebrated her 62nd birthday on January 17, 2026, and her proud husband made sure the world knew about it. In an Instagram post that day, former president Barack Obama shared a photo of the two of them, along with a heartwarming message: "Happy birthday to the woman who lights up every room she walks into. I love you, Miche." The greeting earned more than 100,000 likes from followers, many of whom wished they could see the two-time first couple back in the White House again.
More significantly, it showed the night-and-day difference between this presidential couple and the one currently in office. Though there have been strange things about the Obamas' marriage over the years, they have an enduring bond that seems destined to go the distance. The photo shows them in a close heads-together portrait, with genuine smiles. Barack's use of his wife's affectionate nickname suggests an intimacy, and the "I love you" speaks for itself. Contrast that with the birthday greeting First Lady Melania Trump received from President Donald Trump in April 2025. Accompanying a black-and-white pic of the two dancing at that year's inaugural ball was the caption, "Happy Birthday to the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump!" It was about as personal as a reminder postcard for a dental cleaning, but that's to be expected: Like all the posts on the president's @POTUS account, it was a duplicate of the official White House page.
Before we jump to conclusions, consider that Trump uses his Truth Social and X, formerly Twitter, accounts for personal messaging, including shout-outs to his wife. And they're just as sweet and meaningful as you'd expect.
The president isn't what you'd call romantic
Lest you assume the president isn't as sentimental about his wife as Barack Obama is about Michelle, we beg to differ. Remember the birthday greeting Donald Trump gave to Melania from the courthouse where he was defending himself on criminal hush money charges? In his statement to reporters (via TMZ), he said, "I'd like to wish my wife Melania a very happy birthday. It'd be nice to be with her, but I'm at a courthouse for a rigged trial." Then there was his 2020 message on X, "Happy Birthday to Melania, our great First Lady!" He hasn't posted another birthday tweet on the platform since then, but how could you top a heartwarmer like that? (Maybe by asking voters to sign an online birthday card, as he did in 2019 on Facebook.)
No, the Trumps will never be remembered for their romance or their public displays of affection. Critics have long wondered why Donald and Melania stay together at all, with the harshest cynics speculating money has to be involved. But the couple's shared love for luxury and their willingness to give each other space are probably the bigger factors in their marriage's longevity. Does Melania privately wish her husband were as openly adoring and effusive about her as the 44th president is about his wife? If she does, the secretive first lady is keeping it to herself. She might also be hoping that she'll look as spectacular as Michelle Obama when she reaches that age in a few years. (Unlike many of the MAGA women, Michelle has maintained her beauty without resorting to "Mar-a-Lago Face.")