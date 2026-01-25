Barron Trump Has Been Given Some Seriously Shady Nicknames

Barron Trump's real name may itself be taken from an alter ego his father created in the 1980s. Well before he was president of the United States, Donald Trump would call reporters claiming to be "John Barron." As the former vice president in charge of construction for the Trump Organization, Barbara Res, explained to Frontline, the fake identity gave Donald a way to say things that he didn't want to have to take responsibility for. And considering the many controversies Donald faced in New York, there were likely plenty of things he didn't want to take credit for.

There's no definitive proof that the president named his youngest child after his alter ego, and Donald biographer Michael D'Antonio suggested to Vice that it may actually be a reference to hotelier Barron Hilton. We do know, however, that Donald tried to give Barron a last-minute name change, but Melania wouldn't back down. Whatever the case may be, Barron shares a name with a person his father created so he could, according to Deadline, tell reporters how many women were attracted to him (among other things).