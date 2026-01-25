Barron Trump Has Been Given Some Seriously Shady Nicknames
Donald Trump's fifth child from his third wife, Barron Trump, tends to stay out of the public eye, but it isn't easy. The youngest resident of the White House, Barron stands 6 feet, 9 inches, which makes him hard to miss, and his connection to the so-called "manosphere" via Andrew Tate makes him an easy target for online jokes. Over the years, the lankiest Trump has garnered a number of nicknames, both positive and negative. In a since-deleted interview with Parenting magazine, Melania called Barron "Little Donald" because he "loves to build something and tear it down and build something else" (via Yahoo!). Meanwhile, Donald Trump's out-of-touch White House renovation proves he still likes to destroy things. According to The Spun, Donald, himself, refers to Barron as "the smart one" (which has to hurt his other children's feelings).
Is it true that Barron's nickname is "Trump Tower"? pic.twitter.com/t7X6sofzJb
— DRAWZ (@0gfr0g) November 6, 2024
Yet, while the Trump family may give Barron affectionate nicknames, the internet, which has a history of going wild over Barron, has chosen to go in the other direction. Users on X have called Barron "Temu Dracula," suggested he's a real-world Joffrey from "Game of Thrones," or Cousin Greg from "Succession" brought to life. But the most common nickname is "Trump Tower," which in itself isn't overtly mean, but the photoshopped images make it clear that it is meant to be.
Barron Trump may be named after his father's alter ego
Barron Trump's real name may itself be taken from an alter ego his father created in the 1980s. Well before he was president of the United States, Donald Trump would call reporters claiming to be "John Barron." As the former vice president in charge of construction for the Trump Organization, Barbara Res, explained to Frontline, the fake identity gave Donald a way to say things that he didn't want to have to take responsibility for. And considering the many controversies Donald faced in New York, there were likely plenty of things he didn't want to take credit for.
There's no definitive proof that the president named his youngest child after his alter ego, and Donald biographer Michael D'Antonio suggested to Vice that it may actually be a reference to hotelier Barron Hilton. We do know, however, that Donald tried to give Barron a last-minute name change, but Melania wouldn't back down. Whatever the case may be, Barron shares a name with a person his father created so he could, according to Deadline, tell reporters how many women were attracted to him (among other things).