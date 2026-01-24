Billy Bob Thornton's Relationship History Is Full Of Hollywood's Hottest Celebs

The following article mentions domestic abuse allegations and addiction.

Billy Bob Thornton's no stranger to the limelight. The veteran actor's vast filmography includes classic movies such as "Sling Blade," "Armageddon," and "Friday Night Lights," as well as TV shows such as "Hearts Afire," "Fargo," and "Landman." As successful and famous as he may be, he doesn't see himself as a part of the Tinseltown glitterarti. "I stay home," he told People in 2025. "I'm not really much of a part of Hollywood, as you say. I'm at home with the family, or I'm in a recording studio or on the road or making this. Those are the things I do, and I just kind of mind my own business."

Though Thornton doesn't consider himself to be "much a part of Hollywood" nowadays, his romantic history paints quite a different picture. Over the years, he's romanced a "Playboy" model, become engaged to a David Lynch mainstay, and married Angelina Jolie, one of the biggest stars in the entire history of the movie business. He eventually settled down with someone who wasn't a public figure before she met him, and evidently, that has worked out well.

Reflecting on his past relationships, the "Landman" star told Rolling Stone in 2025, "The other times I got married were just like, you had a little too much to drink one night and somebody said, 'We should get married.' You go, 'Yeah, OK.' I always tell people, 'At least I was trying.'" Here's a look at Thornton's love life, from his first marriage to the happy relationship he's in today.