The Brutal Rise & Fall Of Kimberly Guilfoyle

In 2018, Kimberly Guilfoyle was everywhere. Her face was splashed all over posters from Fox News, and her image graced the photo galleries of some of Mar-a-Lago's flashiest parties. She had worked as a co-host on Fox's "The Five" for seven years, and she had sparkled on the arm of her famous boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr., for a couple of months. This was the peak moment of Guilfoyle's career — and it wouldn't last.

Indeed, by the dawn of 2026, the television presenter and political personality found herself firmly on the outs of all things MAGA. Not only had Guilfoyle spectacularly burned her bridges with the world of conservative network television, but she had also lost that spark in her romance with Don Jr. Before she knew it, Guilfoyle had no journalistic career to speak of, no influence on the Trump family inner circle, and no reputation to fall back on.

Although Guilfoyle began her career as a hard-working law student, she seemingly grew jaded by glamor, luxury, and power. She was accused of abusing her position at Fox to take advantage of at least one lower-ranking employee. And then, she threw herself into the upper echelons of Trumpland — only to receive the boot after Guilfoyle's breakup with Don Jr. Her sudden demise was enough to leave fans wondering what happened to the former prosecutor. Unfortunately, the answer to that question lies in the media personality's most embarrassing errors.