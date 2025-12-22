Kimberly Guilfoyle's Ousting From Trumpland Was Messier Than We Knew (& It's Not Getting Better)
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle started dating in 2018, and they were engaged for years. But there were never wedding bells for this couple; they split up in 2024, and Don Jr. moved on with Florida socialite Bettina Andersonwith Donald Trump supposedly playing a role in Don Jr. picking Anderson over Guilfoyle. Anderson is now set to be the next Mrs. Don Jr. as the couple got engaged in December 2025.Seeing Don Jr. ready to walk someone else down the aisle, it's pretty clear that Guilfoyle has been firmly removed from the inner Trump circle. And even though she was Trump's pick to be the U.S. ambassador to Greece, it almost seems like it was a way to get her out of the country. Because it's not just Don Jr. that Guilfoyle has beef with; apparently, she's not so happy with Lara Trump, Eric Trump's wife.
Guilfoyle apparently wasn't happy with the fact that Lara was appointed as co-chair of the Republican National Committee in March 2024. "Kimberly speaks very badly about Lara Trump, 'a former Trump campaign official told Daily Mail. 'She told me that she was p***** Lara got RNC co-chair over her. So yeah, she doesn't like her."
Kimberly Guilfoyle's rumored resentment towards Lara Trump and Don Jr.'s new fiancee
There's always been a bit of a question over whether or not Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump were friends or enemies, but from this report, they sure don't sound like they're that close anymore. We're not entirely surprised. Even with Guilfoyle posting happy birthday wishes to Lara on social media this year, there had been signs that the two were on the outs, like when Lara and Alina Habba, one of Trump's lawyers, seemed to be icing Guilfoyle out.
Along with the apparent rift between Lara and Guilfoyle, there's the fact that Guilfoyle reportedly doesn't think that Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are well matched. Admittedly, that could be sour grapes. But put it all together, and we're pretty sure we won't see Guilfoyle back on the inside with the Trump family anytime soon.
Just look at when Guilfoyle was sworn in as ambassador. There weren't any high-profile Trump administration officials present, and from the Facebook video that Guilfoyle shared of the event, it's in a nondescript room. Other ambassadors, who were never previously engaged to the president's son, got quite a bit more fanfare. Charles Kushner, Ivanka Trump's father-in-law, was sworn in as French ambassador in the Oval Office with Trump present. That we could see as perhaps because of the family connection with Ivanka, but he wasn't the only one. Sergio Gor, the U.S. ambassador to India, was sworn in in the Oval Office as was the U.S. ambassador to Ireland, Edward Walsh. Guilfoyle certainly seems to be getting snubbed.