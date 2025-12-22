Kimberly Guilfoyle's Ousting From Trumpland Was Messier Than We Knew (& It's Not Getting Better)

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle started dating in 2018, and they were engaged for years. But there were never wedding bells for this couple; they split up in 2024, and Don Jr. moved on with Florida socialite Bettina Andersonwith Donald Trump supposedly playing a role in Don Jr. picking Anderson over Guilfoyle. Anderson is now set to be the next Mrs. Don Jr. as the couple got engaged in December 2025.Seeing Don Jr. ready to walk someone else down the aisle, it's pretty clear that Guilfoyle has been firmly removed from the inner Trump circle. And even though she was Trump's pick to be the U.S. ambassador to Greece, it almost seems like it was a way to get her out of the country. Because it's not just Don Jr. that Guilfoyle has beef with; apparently, she's not so happy with Lara Trump, Eric Trump's wife.

Guilfoyle apparently wasn't happy with the fact that Lara was appointed as co-chair of the Republican National Committee in March 2024. "Kimberly speaks very badly about Lara Trump, 'a former Trump campaign official told Daily Mail. 'She told me that she was p***** Lara got RNC co-chair over her. So yeah, she doesn't like her."