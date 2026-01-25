Awkward Royal Couple Moments That Made Everyone Uncomfortable

Being a member of the British royal family might come with some nifty perks — household staff at your beck and call, incredible fashion, adoring fans, permission to wear a crown in real life, and, of course, living in an actual palace. But as with everything in life, there are also some very real downsides. Your every move gets documented by eager paparazzi and dissected by royal watchers on social media. And your most embarrassing moments? They will live on the internet forever.

Most members of the British royal family have had their fair share of public blunders. Whether it was shrugging off affection from their spouse when they forgot the cameras were watching, breaking out their most awkward dance moves, getting caught having a heated exchange by unsuspecting photographers, or dodging flying eggs from disgruntled members of the public, the royals are intimately familiar with the burning sensation of embarrassment.

To their horror (and the pleasure of the public who just can't get enough of them), these blunders continue to live on the internet and serve as a reminder that, while they might live in big castles and wear fancy clothes, the royals are just like us — human beings who make mistakes, and every so often have embarrassing moments. They might not be thrilled that we get to watch it on repeat on the internet, but it does make them appear more human, and therefore, more relatable.