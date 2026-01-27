Did Erika Kirk & JD Vance Take Air Force Two To Ole Miss? Inside The Rumor

Since her husband's death, Erika Kirk has become a shining star for the conservative movement. And like anyone who gets headlines, all that attention comes with lots of rumors. The biggest rumor about Kirk came out of a Turning Point USA event in October 2025, where a rather suggestive embrace with Vice President JD Vance led to claims of an affair. JD Vance's attempts to quell the rumor haven't gone well, and his wife Usha going around without her wedding ring hasn't helped. Just a few days later, a new piece of the rumor, which appears to have started on Facebook, claimed that Kirk and Vance flew to the University of Mississippi on Air Force Two together. Soon enough, people were posting about it across social media. It even made it to Threads.

Along with exacerbating the romance rumors, people took issue with the price of the flight, claiming that the trip cost US taxpayers $6 million. The claim was quickly debunked by Snopes, who pointed out that while Vance did travel to Ole Miss on Air Force Two, he did so with his wife, Usha Vance, and not with Erika Kirk. Kirk also attended the event but took a different flight. As for the price, according to IndyStar, it cost $30,000 an hour to operate the plane in 2016, and while the cost has gone up, it is unlikely that a round trip from Washington D.C. to Mississippi cost $6 million.