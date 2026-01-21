Donald Trump Accidentally Admits How He Really Feels About Karoline Leavitt While She's Two Feet Away

That skeevy praise Donald Trump has been giving Karoline Leavitt — you know, the stuff about her fast-moving lips — is starting to sound better by comparison. At a January 20, 2026, White House press briefing marking the anniversary of his second inauguration, the president spent more than an hour patting himself on the back. Referring to a thickly-bound report of his accomplishments over the past year, Trump covered all the most predictable topics; deporting undocumented immigrants; creating jobs; lowering gas prices; barring trans women from competing in women's sporting events; and blaming his predecessor, Former President Joe Biden, for all the problems he supposedly inherited (except, perhaps, his thinning hairline).

Then, in the midst of a sentence about America's economic growth, the divisive politician added, "I'm not getting — maybe I have bad public relations people, but we're not getting it across," (via YouTube). Therein lies the problem: Leavitt was sitting in a chair just a couple of feet away from the stage where her boss was speaking. In other words, the White House press secretary had to listen quietly while he complained that she wasn't doing a good enough job of convincing media outlets to write glowing reviews about him.

She certainly tries hard; when Leavitt announced her second pregnancy, she made sure to gush over Trump "for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House," as she wrote on Instagram. But if the subtle jab stung, Leavitt didn't show it. More likely, she was feeling resentful over having to go toe-to-toe with journalists she feels are clearly biased against the president (Leavitt recently called one reporter "a left-wing hack," per the Guardian).