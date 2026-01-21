Donald Trump Accidentally Admits How He Really Feels About Karoline Leavitt While She's Two Feet Away
That skeevy praise Donald Trump has been giving Karoline Leavitt — you know, the stuff about her fast-moving lips — is starting to sound better by comparison. At a January 20, 2026, White House press briefing marking the anniversary of his second inauguration, the president spent more than an hour patting himself on the back. Referring to a thickly-bound report of his accomplishments over the past year, Trump covered all the most predictable topics; deporting undocumented immigrants; creating jobs; lowering gas prices; barring trans women from competing in women's sporting events; and blaming his predecessor, Former President Joe Biden, for all the problems he supposedly inherited (except, perhaps, his thinning hairline).
Then, in the midst of a sentence about America's economic growth, the divisive politician added, "I'm not getting — maybe I have bad public relations people, but we're not getting it across," (via YouTube). Therein lies the problem: Leavitt was sitting in a chair just a couple of feet away from the stage where her boss was speaking. In other words, the White House press secretary had to listen quietly while he complained that she wasn't doing a good enough job of convincing media outlets to write glowing reviews about him.
She certainly tries hard; when Leavitt announced her second pregnancy, she made sure to gush over Trump "for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House," as she wrote on Instagram. But if the subtle jab stung, Leavitt didn't show it. More likely, she was feeling resentful over having to go toe-to-toe with journalists she feels are clearly biased against the president (Leavitt recently called one reporter "a left-wing hack," per the Guardian).
The president and his press secretary have an unusual relationship
The president's statement at his latest press conference suggests that he may push Karoline Leavitt even harder to ensure that he gets the positive press he so badly craves. Specifically, Donald Trump might ask her to get even tougher with reporters who question his actions, or place more limits on which outlets get access to the White House's Q&A sessions in the first place. But the smart money says the controversial leader won't replace her any time soon, despite his history of hiring and firing press secretaries during his last administration. Trump and Leavitt enjoy a cozy relationship based on mutual admiration, by which we mean she admires him almost as much as he does himself.
The Trump staffer's recent family news is also a source of job security; pink-slipping a pregnant cabinet member would be a massive PR nightmare, even for him, which is really saying something. If the press secretary exits before the president's term is up, it will likely be her own choice. Recently, Leavitt has had some low-energy briefings that suggest the heat is getting to her, and she may decide the stress isn't good for her health or the baby's. The young mom may also realize that her heart lies far from the press office podium.
Leavitt's social media posts feature tender bonding moments with her toddler son, Niko Riccio. And, following the anticipated spring 2026 birth of her daughter, the prospect of going back to the routine of sparring with journalists and jetting about on Air Force One may be less appealing. In the end, Leavitt has to do what's right for her. But, obviously it'd be nice if that included being able to tell Trump not to criticize her PR abilities in public.