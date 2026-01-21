Karoline Leavitt's Job Anniversary Post Hints Her Trump Obsession Is Still Alive And Well
While some Donald Trump fans have turned on him, it seems like he'll always have his beloved press secretary in his corner. Time and time again, Karoline Leavitt has accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is, and she's done it again in her latest Instagram post. And, yes — her hubby is playing second fiddle to her boss again.
Considering the fact that Leavitt couldn't even resist gushing over Trump in her pregnancy announcement last month, we can't say we're surprised how heavily she featured him in her post celebrating one year as press secretary. January 20, 2026 marked one year since Trump's second presidential inauguration, and Leavitt paid tribute with a carousel of photos on Instagram. "1 year of the coolest job I could ever ask for: behind the scenes," she captioned the post.
Considering the fact that she works as Trump's mouthpiece, it's no surprise that he popped up in quite a few of these behind-the-scenes pics of Leavitt at work. Yet, there is no question that Leavitt had plenty of pics to choose from to recap her first year as press secretary. Five out of the ten photos she chose feature the controversial president. And only one features her husband and baby.
This work anniversary post looked more like a wedding anniversary post
Loving your boss is truly a blessing, yet Karoline Leavitt's Instagram ode to Donald Trump still seemed particularly lovey-dovey. The first photo shows just her and Trump walking side-by-side. Three others show her staring at him, and we can all but see hearts in her eyes. Once again, she's made it clear that she'll never leave Trump's side — both literally and figuratively.
Perhaps Leavitt thought that tossing in a pic with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, and their son at the end of her otherwise work-focused post was a nice shoutout to her family. However, it does make her husband seem like a bit of an afterthought. Interestingly, this is far from the first time Riccio has gotten snubbed on Leavitt's social media. Her much older husband often sticks out like a sore thumb in photo ops, and this often invites backlash into Leavitt's comment sections. So, it's easy to see why she might avoid drawing too much attention to her 32-year age gap marriage. Even so, Leavitt's work anniversary post ended up looking more like an anniversary post for her and Trump. And it's hard to imagine that Riccio is a big fan of that.