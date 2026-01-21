Karoline Leavitt's Job Anniversary Post Hints Her Trump Obsession Is Still Alive And Well

While some Donald Trump fans have turned on him, it seems like he'll always have his beloved press secretary in his corner. Time and time again, Karoline Leavitt has accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is, and she's done it again in her latest Instagram post. And, yes — her hubby is playing second fiddle to her boss again.

Considering the fact that Leavitt couldn't even resist gushing over Trump in her pregnancy announcement last month, we can't say we're surprised how heavily she featured him in her post celebrating one year as press secretary. January 20, 2026 marked one year since Trump's second presidential inauguration, and Leavitt paid tribute with a carousel of photos on Instagram. "1 year of the coolest job I could ever ask for: behind the scenes," she captioned the post.

Considering the fact that she works as Trump's mouthpiece, it's no surprise that he popped up in quite a few of these behind-the-scenes pics of Leavitt at work. Yet, there is no question that Leavitt had plenty of pics to choose from to recap her first year as press secretary. Five out of the ten photos she chose feature the controversial president. And only one features her husband and baby.