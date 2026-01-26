Pics Of George & Amal Clooney That Make Their Age Gap Glaringly Obvious
George and Amal Clooney have a large gap, but it doesn't impact their happy marriage. Amal was 35 years old when she met George in July 2013, while he was 52. It was an incredible meet-cute, and one that George later discussed wistfully. "It's the wildest thing. A mutual friend of ours said, 'I'm stopping by and can I bring my friend?' And I was like, 'Of course.' I got a call from my agent who called me and said, 'I met this woman who's coming to your house who you're gonna marry,'" George explained on "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" in 2018. What's more is that George's parents were also at his home, so Amal got to meet his mom and dad during this first, fateful meeting.
What's even more endearing is that George thought their age gap would initially be an issue for Amal. "I didn't really think I'd have much of a chance with her because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed," George told The New York Times in 2025. But it ended up being no problem. The couple married in Venice in September 2014 and welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017. While everything is moving along beautifully, pictures of the two at red carpet appearances highlight their size-able age gap, however, it doesn't seem slow them down.
As far back as 2014, George and Amal's age gap was obvious
Interestingly, there's actually an ideal age gap according to research, but George and Amal Clooney vastly exceed it. Their differing ages have been evident since the beginning of their relationship. As far back as September 2014, before they were married and Amal went by her maiden name, Alamuddin, the two looked different on the red carpet. At the Celebrity Fight Night gala, a fundraiser for The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center in Italy, it was obvious Amal and George were in two different age brackets.
The Clooneys' outing in New York showed different levels of energy and enthusiasm
For some couples, it can be a challenge to find shared interests in an age-gap relationship. However, for George and Amal Clooney, the two seem to have no issues finding common ground. Amal even told Glamour that she and George implement cell phone restrictions in their home. While they're aligned in these ideals, their age gap gives them away sometimes. While out in New York in March 2015, the two were photographed with George looking serious and weary while Amal was all smiles.
In Japan, Amal looked decades younger than George
Making a trip to Japan, Amal and George Clooney attended the premiere of "Tomorrowland" in Tokyo in May 2015. Amal wore a golden halter dress with a flower decal, looking as luminous and radiant as ever. Meanwhile, George wore a black jacket with a black shirt. They did not bring the same energy to the event. The sartorial contrast — George's drab attire compared to Amal's glowing one — only emphasized their 17-year age gap.
The Clooneys' Met Gala appearance highlighted their age difference
George and Amal Clooney live a very lavish life, and this could not have been more obvious than when they attended the Met Gala for the theme "China: Through The Looking Glass" in May 2015. While George looked spiffy in a black and white tuxedo, he couldn't hold a candle next to Amal in her strapless, red gown. George's silver hair and expression lines seemed that much more amplified compared to Amal and her youthful glow.
Amal and George looked world's apart in age at the Hail, Caesar! premiere
The untold truth of George and Amal Clooney's relationship reveals that Amal believed she might never find someone to marry. "I was 35 when I met him. It wasn't obvious that it was going to happen for me," she told Vogue in 2018, admitting that she didn't see love coming. But when it came, it came fast, and Amal admitted she was sure about George early on. Nonetheless, when they attended the "Hail, Caesar!" premiere in February 2016, in Westwood, California, George looked much older than her.
George had eye bags while Amal looked radiant
While George Clooney ages like fine wine, it doesn't mean that he isn't getting older. At the "Money Monster" premiere in May 2016 at the Cannes Film Festival, George looked much more weathered than Amal Clooney. Without a wrinkle or gray hair in sight, Amal's youthfulness was that much more evident next to her older — but still very distinguished — husband. The couple nevertheless looked so happy together that it didn't seem to bother them.
George looked somber and Amal looked jovial in Paris
George Clooney looked less than impressed at the Cesar Film Awards in Paris in February 2017. Meanwhile, his youngster of a wife, Amal Clooney, looked bright eyed and bushy tailed, ready to mingle. Differing energy levels is a common struggle for couples with a big age gap. But considering the fact that George and Amal Clooney have never had an argument, they seem to have found a way to compromise on this.
Amal Clooney was undoubtedly the prize in lavender
Sure, George Clooney might be one of the most celebrated stars in Hollywood, but it's always Amal Clooney who steals the show during their red carpet appearances. When she wore a sumptuous lavender gown at the Venice Film Festival's "Suburbicon" screening in September 2017 in Italy, Amal was the topic of interest. Compared to George, who's hair was looking grayer than usual at that event, Amal looked as youthful and as fresh as ever.
George looked faded at the Suburbicon premiere next to Amal
Amal Clooney has undergone a stunning transformation. The British-Lebanese barrister is a style icon and, more importantly, an international human rights lawyer. It's tough to eclipse George Clooney, but she managed to do it yet again at the premiere of "Suburbicon" in October 2017 in Los Angeles, California, where she wore a Grecian strapless gown in blue and white. George wore all black and receded next to his accomplished wife.
George's gray beard made him look older than he was
There wasn't a dry eye in the house when Amal Clooney paid tribute to her husband at the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award gala for George Clooney at the Dolby Theatre in June 2018. "My love, what I have found with you is the great love I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life," Amal said. Even though he looked older, she didn't seem to care.
In Scotland, George and Amal looked like two different generations
George Clooney brought his beard to Scotland when he and Amal Clooney attended the People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala in March 2019 in Edinburgh. While Amal looked chic in a navy, one-shoulder jumpsuit and heels, George looked much older than her in a simple black suit with an open white shirt. Amal's richly brown locks, in contrast to George's gray hair, made a striking contrast in terms of their ages.
George and Amal's casual outing in New York showed their major age difference
A gray beard didn't help George Clooney's case when stepping out with Amal Clooney in New York City in September 2019. According to Wild Willies Beard Care, a gray beard can make a man look up to 10 years older. George's beard contributed to this age chasm, while Amal looked spiffy and youthful in pink and black with her long, brown hair catching the light.
George Clooney's full, gray beard didn't help him look any younger next to Amal
George Clooney looked like Amal Clooney's dad when photographed in New York City in October 2019. To be fair, he looked dapper in a navy suit, with Amal looking sophisticated in a teal skirt and top. Some couples with big age gaps face societal disapproval, but judging from how beloved both Amal and George were independently, they seem to have skirted by any social judgement.
George and Amal were definitely in two different age brackets at the Ticket To Paradise premiere
George Clooney joked about his age when discussing his proposal to Amal Clooney. "I was on my knee for like 20 minutes, I finally said, 'Look, I'm gonna throw my hip out,'" he told "CBS Sunday Mornings" of the proposal because Amal was so shocked. So, George is well aware of their age gap, which was evident again at the "Ticket To Paradise" premiere in London in September 2022.
Amal could not have looked younger at the 2022 Albie Awards
Amal Clooney raved about George Clooney during a 2025 interview with Glamour. While discussing her career, the human rights lawyer said, "I have a partner in life who is so supportive of what I do. So I don't feel like I have to apologize for it or rein it in." The fact that George looked older than this wife at the inaugural Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards at New York Public Library in September 2022 was completely irrelevant to their love.
Amal shined in her pistachio gown while George stood next to her
George Clooney said that his age creates more peace with Amal Clooney. "You know, Amal and I, famously, everybody gets ticked off when I say it, but we've never had a fight," he told Seth Doane on CBS News. "We've never had an argument ... it is because I'm at this point in life, where if she wants to paint a wall red, I don't care." So when they attended the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in October 2022, their evident age difference was irrelevant to their love story.
George was showing his age in Los Angeles
George and Amal Clooney's marriage completely transformed them. "There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me," George told "CBS Sunday Morning." Clearly, their love story rocked their worlds, and it was worth it, even if George occasionally looks significantly older than her, as he did at the premiere of "Ticket to Paradise" in October 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Love defies age, as it obviously does for them.
At the Kennedy Center, George and Amal looked strikingly different
George and Amal Clooney looked years apart at The Kennedy Center in December 2022, but they didn't care. "We have a really amazing relationship because we're also so supportive of each other," George told CBS News. "But when I was younger, I don't know that that would have been the case. I think I would have found things to, you know, stick my chest out about that, I can now go, it doesn't matter." If anything, their age gap helps their relationship.
George and Amal showed their respective ages in Venice
It's all about love for Amal and George Clooney. So when they attended the DVF Awards while they enjoyed the 80th Venice International Film Festival in August 2023, George's advanced years obviously didn't mess with their happy vibe. They got married in Venice in 2014, so the chance to return to the city of their wedding must have been a touching walk down memory lane for the happily married couple.
The difference between George and Amal was striking in Seattle
George and Amal Clooney were clearly in two different age brackets at the screening of "The Boys in the Boat" in December 2023 in Seattle, Washington, but they didn't care. George wore gray and blue while Amal wore a red sequin dress. "I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman," George told Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" in 2025. "And I feel as if I hit the jackpot." With that kind of love, age means nothing.
Amal keeps outshining George thanks to her youthful glow
George and Amal Clooney were radiant when they attended the Los Angeles premiere of "The Boys in the Boat" in December 2023. Amal channelled some SoCal energy in a bright, yellow dress with soft, honey highlights in her hair. George looked distinguished in black and navy, but there was no denying who was younger and who was older. Their peaceful dynamic together, however, transcended any anxiety about age gaps.
A date night out showed George and Amal's age difference
George and Amal Clooney have earned their place on the list of celebrity couples with the biggest age differences, but it doesn't seem to create any conflict between them. Instead, the two continue to dazzle fans at every event they attend. This was certainly the case when they went to the Polo Bar in New York City in December 2023, where George wore black and Amal sported an oversized blazer over a feather dress.
George and Amal still looked striking at the Wolfs premiere despite their evident age gap
George Clooney got candid on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2020 when speaking about meeting Amal Clooney. "I couldn't tell if she liked me, you know?" George said. "I'm 17 years older than her, so she might have thought I was, you know, Grandpa." Clearly, Amal didn't see him that way. The radiance between them was palpable at the "Wolfs" red carpet event during the Venice International Film Festival in September 2024.
At the 2024 Albie Awards, George and Amal were clearly years apart
The only person who might not have been supportive of George and Amal Clooney's relationship was her father. George said on "The Howard Stern Show" that Ramzi Alamuddin warned Amal. "The funniest part was that she gets a letter from her father going, 'I'm going to give you 10 reasons why this is a terrible idea to date this guy,'" George revealed. But at the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards in September 2024, they proved her father wrong as there was nothing but love between the couple.
George looked like a different person in New York while Amal looked better than ever
George Clooney performed in the Broadway play "Good Night, and Good Luck" in New York City in the spring of 2025, and had to dye his hair to play journalist Edward R. Murrow. The sudden and unexpected sight of George with dark hair made his age that much more obvious, especially when standing with Amal Clooney at The Winter Garden Theatre in May 2025 in New York.
Their age gap seemed bigger than ever at the Tony Awards
George and Amal Clooney attended the 78th Annual Tony Awards in New York in June 2025. Their age cap couldn't have been more evident, as George stood in a black tuxedo with his hair back to its traditional silver after having dyed it for his role in "Good Night, and Good Luck." Meanwhile, Amal shimmered in a pearl gown by Tamara Ralph and accessorized with a clutch and white Roger Vivier heels.
At Buckingham Palace, George looked way older than Amal
Amal and George Clooney took in the splendor of Buckingham Palace when they attended the King's Trust Awards in June 2025. The awards were to honor young people who had faced challenges and responded by making positive changes in their communities. George looked older in the harsh light of day, particularly next to his much younger wife. Nevertheless, they were all smiles, especially as they greeted King Charles III.
George Clooney's sunglasses didn't help hide his age in London
George and Amal Clooney attended the King's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in June 2025 in London. George opted for a pair of sunglasses to go with his blue suit, but they made for a jarring accessory next to Amal and her sleek, white halter gown. It was one red carpet moment where the two did not look like the perfect pair.
In Venice, the Clooneys' age gap was glaringly obvious
George Clooney started going gray in his early 30s, so his salt and pepper hair is nothing new. But when he walked the red carpet for his film "Jay Kelly" at the 82nd Venice Film Festival in August 2025 in Italy, his hair looked much whiter than it had before. While aging is nothing surprising, he did look markedly older than his wife, Amal Clooney, who looked sprightly in a magenta gown.
George Clooney's age was catching up with him in New York
It was around the launch of his 2025 film, "Jay Kelly," that George Clooney started to look noticeably older than Amal Clooney. In September 2025, the two attended the premiere along with a Q&A session in New York. George wore an open shirt and suit while Amal was playfully attired in a red, floral mini dress by Oscar de la Renta. The love isn't fading, but George's looks were.
The Clooney couple looked completely different at the 2025 Albie Awards
While Amal and George Clooney made a glamorous pair at the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards in London in October 2025, they looked years apart. George's age is catching up with him and, in contrast to the 17-years-younger Amal, he looked much more aged and weary. Amal wore a brown gown that matched her hair. Meanwhile, George wore a dapper tuxedo, but he didn't look as radiantly engaged as his wife did.
George Clooney looked tired from filming next to a fresh-faced Amal
Filming "Jay Kelly" must have been tiring for George Clooney. At the 69th BFI London Film Festival in October 2025, the actor looked exhausted, and the age difference between him and Amal Clooney, who dazzled in pink next to her husband, was all the more evident. They were both all smiles, but George appeared as if his work load was catching up with him and their age gap was wider than ever.