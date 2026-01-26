Pics Of George & Amal Clooney That Make Their Age Gap Glaringly Obvious

George and Amal Clooney have a large gap, but it doesn't impact their happy marriage. Amal was 35 years old when she met George in July 2013, while he was 52. It was an incredible meet-cute, and one that George later discussed wistfully. "It's the wildest thing. A mutual friend of ours said, 'I'm stopping by and can I bring my friend?' And I was like, 'Of course.' I got a call from my agent who called me and said, 'I met this woman who's coming to your house who you're gonna marry,'" George explained on "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" in 2018. What's more is that George's parents were also at his home, so Amal got to meet his mom and dad during this first, fateful meeting.

What's even more endearing is that George thought their age gap would initially be an issue for Amal. "I didn't really think I'd have much of a chance with her because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed," George told The New York Times in 2025. But it ended up being no problem. The couple married in Venice in September 2014 and welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017. While everything is moving along beautifully, pictures of the two at red carpet appearances highlight their size-able age gap, however, it doesn't seem slow them down.