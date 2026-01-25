Tricia McLaughlin Tried To Flex Her Lavish Lifestyle With An Unflattering Private Jet Pic

While she may not garner quite as much attention as her boss, Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, can be just as disgustingly out of touch as Kristi Noem. On New Year's Day 2026, McLaughlin took to Instagram to show off her lavish lifestyle, but in doing so she ended up being relentlessly mocked for her overcrowded private jet pic. The photo shows a rather unhappy-looking McLaughlin sitting with three other similarly grumpy women onboard a cramped private plane. McLaughlin appears to have a a boxed charcuterie board on her lap, and the cabin of the plane is clearly overfilled with baggage.

As one commenter quipped in response, "It's giving one way ticket to hell," while another simply wrote, "Disgusting." Like several other prominent women in President Trump's administration, McLaughlin has undergone a full MAGA makeover but fortunately, she has thus far avoided getting the complete "Mar-a-Lago face" that has become the latest conservative trend. But her questionable actions and statements are concerning, starting with her husband making a deal with the DHS that netted his consulting firm a lucrative deal to film an ad campaign for Noem.

According to ProPublica, the department hired Strategy Group to create it, bypassing the normal bidding process by claiming a national emergency and paying them over $200 million. McLaughlin's husband, Benjamin Yoho, is the CEO of Strategy Group. At the time, she pled ignorance, clarifying simply, "My marriage is one thing and work is another. I don't combine them."